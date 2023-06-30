HELLO WEEKEND | When more than one million wildebeest meet the mighty Mara River

Hello Weekend, 1 July 2023.



The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine stuffed full of interviews, reviews, excerpts, and in-depth stories. Enjoy the read.

Fasten your seatbelt for the Great Migration: How, when, and where to go

By Andrew Thompson

"Welcome to the Serengeti," Manja Olekema says, kneeling on the Land Cruiser's front seat to face me. "Ready to experience the Great Migration?" The Cessna propeller, whirring on the gravel airstrip alongside us, removes any need for my superfluous answer. Instead, I smile - and as the small plane bounces down the gravel runway and out of earshot, Manja turns to take his seat and starts the engine. "Very good. There's a possibility of catching a crossing before lunch if you're not too hungry," he says. "But please don't forget to fasten your seatbelt."

EXCERPT | Elon Musk’s father responds to claims made in local book about his famous son

By Michael Vlismas

"The intention of this book was never to provide a comprehensive biography," writes Michael Vlismas of his account of billionaire Elon Musk, which has been updated but does not deal with the controversy over Musk’s purchase of Twitter or his self-definition as a "free-speech fundamentalist". "Rather, it was to offer an overview of the life of a man with South African roots and how his roots may have shaped him...". A "common response" to Musk, Vlismas says, "seems to be either to declare him the saviour of humanity or immediately discredit him as a charlatan rather than adopt a more moderate approach to him and his ideas."

REVIEW | Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is a fitting close to the iconic hero's cinematic legacy

By Gabi Zietsman

The film may focus on Indiana feeling out of place in the modern world, yet The Dial of Destiny avoids becoming a cynical finger-wagging at everything wrong with the world today, and it's been a while since I have been so satisfied with the ending of a film. Between the cast, plot and sheer presence of the franchise in cinematic history, it's a fitting final send off to Ford as Indiana Jones, who, at the cusp of 80 years, still got the moves to convincingly pull off a swashbuckling hero. And it's worth the entry price to see it all on the big silver screen.

Photo: PeopleImages/Getty Images

'Skin flooding' may be the perfect routine for your dry skin: Expert tells us how it works



By Nikita Coetzee

Skin cycling was all the rage in 2022, and now it's "skin flooding" that many people talk about. In case you have not heard of skin cycling before, it refers to a skincare routine made popular by dermatologist Dr Whitney Bowe. Skin cycling breaks your nighttime skincare routine into four parts, spread over four days. The first night is meant for exfoliating, the second for using retinoids, and the third and fourth are "recovery" days, where you would focus on using products that hydrate the skin.

Alcohol consumption has seen a cultural shift: Here’s how brands are catering to the sober curious

By Kaunda Selisho

Sobriety is a word that was once associated with recovering addicts, and now, its definition has broadened to include a growing movement of people who choose not to consume alcohol, even if they aren't battling addiction. The growing movement is called being sober curious or sober conscious, and more and more young people are participating as the movement becomes more mainstream.

REVIEW | Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupé: A brute on wheels

By Wilhelm Lutjeharms

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d has an imposing design, and it always has. BMW was first, though, with its X6. The idea was to offer an SUV that looked different to the standard "hatchback" type with the five-door layout. The SUV "coupé" was born, although that is obviously incorrect as coupé refers to a two-door car.

(Cover photo: Andrew Thompson. Cover design: Herman Eloff)