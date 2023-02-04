HELLO WEEKEND | Zakes on the Grammys, an excerpt from Pamela's book, and Rust en Vrede's wine secret

Hello, Weekend.

It's Grammy weekend and we're rooting for South African favourites Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode to bring home the gold. News24 sits down with Zakes before the big night to talk about this lifechanging career highlight. Pamela Anderson has released a memoir, which she wrote herself, in which she reveals how she became an emblem of Hollywood glamour and sex appeal. We also visit Rust en Vrede and discover their simple secret to sweet success.

Zakes Bantwini on Grammy Awards: 'To me, I've already won'

By Keitumetse Maako

He was on pitch when he, alongside Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, worked on their Grammy Award-nominated track, Bayethe. As the big day looms, Zakes Bantwini is set and ready to bring the prestigious award home to South Africa. The three are nominated for the Best Global Music Performance in the Global Music category at the 65th Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday, 5 February. "I'm very optimistic that we're gonna come back with it," Zakes told News24. "I have such a very positive vibe about it. Somehow, I'm content."

Rust en Vrede's soulful secret to success lies simply in consistency

By Daléne Fourie

Simon van der Stel granted the historical farm Bonterivier to Willem van der Wêreld in 1694, the farm that today houses Rust en Vrede's manor house, restaurant, vineyards and cellar, up against the slopes of the Helderberg. Imagine being called Willem van der Wêreld, alliteration aside. He must have been an intriguing man. Worldly. In 1977, the Engelbrecht family purchased the Rust en Vrede estate, set in the fabled golden triangle of Stellenbosch. The cellar building was built in 1780, though it was the Engelbrecht family, under Jannie Engelbrecht originally, in 1978, who produced the first vintage of what they called the modern era of Rust en Vrede wines.

EXCERPT | Pamela Anderson recalls meeting Hugh Hefner for the first time in Love, Pamela



By Pamela Anderson

"The bartender had some good jokes, and I was just starting to feel more at ease when...oh my God...I looked up to see Mr. Hefner as he came down the stairs smiling in his dark blue smoking jacket. Time felt slowed down as people greeted him. He was right in my line of view, maybe on purpose. He looked toward me, and we smiled at each other. I took a deep breath as he passed through his friends and brushed by gorgeous girls politely."

REVIEW | The upgraded Hyundai Creta is one of the most frugal petrol cars you can buy today

By Janine van der Post

The Creta was first launched in 2020, and at first, its futuristic looks didn't grab me. In fact, it brought back flashbacks of 'Parktown Prawns' - an awful die-hard cockroach slash grasshopper insect that gave me sleepless nights when I lived in Joburg for five years. I am even pulling my face as I write this. But like the bugs, I learned to live with it, and not that the prawns grew a liking from me, but the Creta surely did. Fast forward to 2022, and Hyundai refreshed the compact SUV, and I have to say it looks better than before. It still has more advanced styling, but that's a direction the Korean automaker took quite some time ago. And while we thought their new cars were ahead of their time, they're certainly fitting in right now.

Is flirting online ever just innocent? What to do when your partner overly engages on social media

By Bonolo Sekudu

Is flirting ever harmless, especially when you are in a relationship or married? To some, it may sound like something innocent, but as marriage therapist Bakhe Dlamini once said, it's where all the troubles of cheating and unfaithfulness actually begin. So, is flirting a sin leading to that which will tempt? Or is it all just fun? According to Psychology Today, flirting is a fundamental fixture in the human sexual repertoire, a time-honoured way of signalling "interest and attraction, to say nothing of mutual awareness. It is a kind of silent language spoken by men and women around the world."

