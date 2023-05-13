2h ago

Share

HELLO WEEKEND | Zola on motherhood, SA's fanciest hotel rooms, and a Mexican eatery with lavish offerings

accreditation
Herman Eloff

Hello Weekend

The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine stuffed full of interviews, reviews, excerpts, and in-depth stories. Enjoy the read.

Zola Nombona on the joys of being a mom and navigating work-life balance

By Bonolo Sekudu

The life of a working mom is not glitzy, even for celebrity mom actor Zola Nombona who finds herself in and out of sets ever so often. It has been a busy season in her life as a Foschini ambassador and TV work that she has coming up. For working moms, the idea of a "work-life balance" is almost non-existent and hard to navigate. So, when there was an opportunity to be on set for a Foschini Mother's Day shoot with three-year-old Cebelihle, it made work special.

Take control of the conversation: Expert advice on how to ensure others listen when you speak

By Jo Hartley

Sitting at the kitchen bench, I tell my husband about my day. As he chops vegetables, I recount our son's antics, my increasing workload and what I've planned for the weekend. I look up for some acknowledgement. The lights are on but no one's home. "Have you heard anything I've said?" I growl through gritted teeth. He looks up and nods. The reality is he hasn't. I'm simply background noise. This situation is common in households around the world. However, for women, it's only the tip of the iceberg. 

Behind the Damascene: The men, the vines and the wine

By Daléne Fourie

Did you know? There is only about 7.02ha* of Gamay in South Africa. Most of it owned by Radford Dale. R&D stands for Research and Development. A business term that denotes the gathering of knowledge/information to create a new product or discover new ways to improve existing products and services. RD can also stand for Radford Dale (quite serendipitously for me), a wine company that was a virtual winery in South Africa before it was trendy to do so. They adopted the Burgundian model of sourcing grapes from standout vineyards and produced show-stopping wines in their Stellenbosch cellar.

Queen Charlotte stars on history's greatest love story: 'Only love can keep you together'

By Bashiera Parker

George III was born on 4 June 1738 in London to Frederick, Prince of Wales, and Princess Augusta of Saxe-Gotha. He was "widely remembered for two things", its written on the official website of the royal family, "losing the American colonies and going mad". "This is far from the whole truth." In Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, we also come to know George as both King George and Farmer George – and the great love of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Indi
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Grand pianos, fireplaces and epic views - inside 6 of South Africa’s most expensive hotel suites

By Andrew Thompson

Most of us are never likely to see the inside of the world's priciest hotels, let alone put our feet up on the table in their most expensive rooms. Yet, despite this, there's something deeply intriguing about what's hiding behind those thick double doors that hotels believe justifies the high price tags. The country's best hotel rooms often have incredible views of mountains, oceans, or cityscapes. But with others, it's purely about the address, prestige, and room features - coupled with the kind of service levels you'd expect when paying several thousand rands a night.

THE CRITIC | Hacienda is a fun place in the heart of Cape Town’s busy restaurant strip

By Emile Joubert

It felt good not being a 20-year-old no more, as the temptation of getting totally blotto would have hit me before any desire to try Hacienda’s array of Mexican-inspired sustenance. This fashionable and colourful place in the heart of bustling Bree Street has a list of tequilas and cocktails daunting enough to give Keith Richards the tremors. On the tequila list, I stopped counting at 50 offerings, and add another 20-something to the line-up of mezcals – tequila’s sister spirit distilled from the agave-plant – and even the most disciplined tasting of these fiery elixirs will send one into a comatose siesta.

ALSO READ:

Neela Collection, Stone Town. Image: Supplied.
Neela Collection, Stone Town. Image: Supplied.

This new boutique hotel in Stone Town aims to add a dash of luxury in Zanzibar's historic centre: Direct flights between Joburg and Zanzibar will also make visiting the island easier for South Africans.

Three lifestyle books that will make you love life, and most importantly yourself: Not all books are in-depth novels, political analyses, or autobiographies about famous people. Some books are there to inspire, to help in a way you never knew you needed.

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Why some couples don’t have sex and what to do if you’re one of them: Many people regard sex to be one of the cornerstones of a healthy relationship. However, while this is true for many couples, for others it’s not as easy as it seems.

Join News24 Life on Instagram.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
winefilmscelebshello weekendbooks
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion streaming from 10 May»

12 May
All episodes of Adulting S1 now ready to binge watch»

12 May

All episodes of Adulting S1 now ready to binge watch»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

12 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»

05 May

Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo