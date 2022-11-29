Fine dining on Air France with Michelin-starred menu

Air France is introducing a new Michelin-starred menu on its flights.

The new menu will be available until February 2023 on selected flights.

Business cabin customers can pre-select their meals to avoid food wastage.

From November 2022 to February 2023, Air France will be offering new Michelin-starred dishes by top French chefs Arnaud Lallement and Michel Roth in its La Première and Business long-haul cabins.



Working with carefully selected seasonal produce, vegetarian compositions, red and white meats from France and fish from sustainable fishing, the renowned Michelin-starred chefs have created refined flavours for the airline's customers to enjoy over the coming months.

With this new meal service, Air France is continuing to offer fine French dining on board its flights.

In the La Première cabin, triple Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement offers contemporary, gourmet cuisine bursting with flavour. As a guest of the Servair Culinary Studio, he has prepared an appetizer, two starters and eight dishes that are gradually being unveiled on the menu of the airline's most exclusive cabin.

The La Première cabin is available this winter on selected flights to Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Washington-DC (United States), Mexico City (Mexico), Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Johannesburg (South Africa), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Singapore.

"For Air France, I wanted to promote seasonal cuisine, do what comes completely naturally to me, as if I was hypnotized, and offer dishes passed down to me by my father," Lallement said in a statement to the media.

On the La Première menu: French Sturia caviar, smoked haddock, chive cream (appetizer)

Langoustine, lemon caviar, creamy court-bouillon (starter)

Scallops, green cabbage, coteaux Champenois sauce (starter)

Tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, parmesan sauce

Celery, potato and comté pie, truffle cream

Black halibut, artichokes, yellow wine sauce

Lobster in homage to my dad, lobster jus

Free-range chicken, candied turnips, reduced jus

Pigeon pie, spinach, balsamic poultry jus

Beef confit, leek vinaigrette

Lamb, garden vegetables, lamb jus



In the Business cabin, Michel Roth, Michelin-starred chef, Bocuse d'Or and Meilleur Ouvrier de France, offers a new series of refined dishes. Produced in collaboration with Servair, eight tasty dishes will be gradually unveiled for optimum culinary pleasure on board.



"My cuisine - authentic, simple and attentive - is, like Air France, deep-rooted in its heritage and shows great respect for the flavours of the produce," says Roth.

On the Business menu: Royale with wild mushrooms and hazelnuts, chestnut cream with lovage

Fillet of cod, shellfish juice with coriander, caramelized fennel

Chicken fillet with corn several ways and cranberry juice

Beef tenderloin, rare pepper sauce, vanilla celery and asparagus mousseline with almonds

Cod and salmon brandade, parsley coulis, leeks and buckwheat

Chicken supreme, spinach and wild mushroom fondue, crayfish coulis

Royale and cauliflower heads, Dubary tartuffon cream (pumpkin seeds with spices)

Beef cheek with rosemary, mushrooms and figs, butternut purée with mustard



As part of the fight against food waste, Air France customers can now pre-select a hot meal in the Business cabin before their trip. This service combines the guarantee of availability of the customer's choice with fairer consumption on board.



Air France is also committed to offering 100% French meat, dairy products and eggs on all its flights departing from Paris, as well as fish from sustainable fisheries, starting now in the La Première and Business cabins and in all its cabins by the end of the year.



