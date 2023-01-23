1h ago

First baby born on Table Mountain returns to celebrate his 79th birthday

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Eloff
David Bester. (Photo: Supplied)
David Bester. (Photo: Supplied)

David Bester, a former "resident" of Table Mountain, returned to the popular tourist attraction for the first time in nearly 80 years to celebrate his 79th birthday. 

Bester and his family were invited by the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company to commemorate the occasion. Bester's parents lived on the mountain in the Cableway House in 1943 when his mother was pregnant with him. 

Bester was born on the mountain in January 1944 and was the first baby to travel up to the top in a cable car at just two weeks old. However, it was deemed too dangerous to have a young child living on the mountain, so his parents left when Bester was 11 months old. 

Bester spent Saturday morning showing his family members around the upper mountain plateau where he used to play as a toddler. He also reminisced about his mother serving tea and sandwiches to visitors in the current Shop at the Top building. 

The Cableway has been upgraded three times since it first started operating in 1929, and has transported over 30 million people to the summit of Table Mountain. The Cableway Company invites all South African residents to celebrate their birthdays on the mountain with a free return cableway ticket valid for the month of their birth.

David Bester
An emotional moment for David Bester as he returns to Table Mountain. (Photo: Supplied)

