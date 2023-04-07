Hop over to these spots with the kids for some Easter fun this holiday!

Enjoy a café dedicated to all things chocolate, build your own fluffy bunny to take home, check out an eggs-hibition, and decorate some donuts all over Mzansi this Easter weekend. Take the kids (or treat yourself) to a weekend filled with fun.

Gauteng

Sandton City - Chocolate Café Speckled Edition

Sandton City will be hosting the Chocolate Café Speckled Edition. From 30 March to 10 April, the centre court will transform into a creative and sweet feast, packed with fun-filled activities that cater to young and old. From cookie and chocolate slab decorating to Easter egg painting and more, this event promises to create an Easter to remember.

The Chocolate Café Speckled Edition will feature an exclusive retail area showcasing some of the world’s most renowned chocolate brands, including, Beacon, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder, Lindt and local favourite Chocoloza. Shoppers can indulge in a world of sweet delights, with the experts on hand to guide them through the umpteen delectable options. It’s an opportunity for families to come together, create memories, and celebrate the season in the sweetest way. While doing so, there are exclusive and delicious chocolate hampers to be won.

Eastgate – Build-a-Bunny

Eastgate Shopping Centre is excited to welcome shoppers for a fun-filled celebration that promises to delight the entire family. For the first time, the centre will host a Build-a-Bunny workshop, an experiential activation like never before, in partnership with Toy Kingdom and Build-a-Bear Workshop.

From 5 to 10 April, customers can visit the Strelitzia Court to select their Easter plushie of choice and enjoy the creative process of building their very own stuffed bunny. This multi-sensory experience enables one to select scents, sounds, clothing, accessories, fluff and more, to craft an entirely unique bunny, from beginning to end. It’s an imaginary delight that enables one to enjoy the journey of creating the Easter bunny of dreams.

Bedford Centre – Mark your speckled spot and vote for your favourite egg



Bedford Centre is hosting an Easter Eggs-hibition featuring giant Easter eggs, beautifully decorated by twelve schools from across Johannesburg, from 27 March to 14 April 2023. Each school was provided with an enormous one-metre high egg to decorate. The brief was simply to be creative, and enjoy crafting an exquisite design that is eye-catching and expressive. The result is a collection of striking creations, that represent diverse voices of the youth and their incredible artistic talent. Shoppers are invited to support the participating schools by voting for their favourite egg. By doing so, one school will in a R 10 000 shopping voucher. To vote, simply scan the QR code on display next to the egg and follow the prompts.

Additionally, a speckled-dot art installation has been set up in front of the escalators on the lower level. Inspired by Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, shoppers of all ages can are welcome to enjoy this vibrant experience by changing a white space into a flamboyant one using colourful dot stickers. Shoppers will be given a sheet of stickers in various sizes, to apply anywhere they would like, to help transform the white installation into a riot of colours. There is no cost to view the Eggs-hibition, or to participate in the speckled dot installation.

Western Cape

Cavendish – Decorate a Donut and meet the Easter Bunny

Get ready to hop into Easter with the return of the popular Donut Workshop at Cavendish Square, in partnership with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts this Easter. From 31 March to 4 April, families can indulge in some sweet Easter fun and make the donuts of their dreams in this exciting workshop that will be hosted in the centre court outside Clicks.

Children and adults alike can unleash their creativity and decorate their own delicious Krispy Kreme donuts with a variety of colourful toppings, sprinkles and treats that come in the donut creation kits. Completing the picture, the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance to join in the fun and help create some Insta-grammable photo moments.

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos between 11:00 – 15:00 during the workshop and there is no charge to enjoy snapping these delightful moments. However, bookings for the Donut workshop are essential and can be made online here.

KZN



KwaZulu-Natal Gateway – Be active with fun activities like bowling, climbing and more

Visitors to Gateway will be spoilt for choice with play and activity options for the whole family. At the Old School Bowling alley, you can set the skittles flying with a game that all ages can play together - tenpin bowling. Crown the champion after ten fun-filled frames of strikes, spares and gutters. Drinks can be ordered from the restaurant with fourteen lanes are open for group bookings. Gone are the days of hiring shoes. Bowl in your own takkies or socks. (Kids must be five and up and must be able to pick up the ball to play).

At the be.UP Park, it’s anytime, any-weather high-energy action where a trampoline zone, AltiGame, climbing walls and a huge kid’s maze will keep everyone in the family engaged for hours. Session rates are based on which activities are accessed, and for how long. Group bookings can be arranged and there are onsite refreshments to keep everyone going. Age, height and weight limits apply. Other activities at Gateway include those at the Snow Wonderland, Sport on Court, Mr Funtubbles, and more.