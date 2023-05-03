How do I get in on the FlySafair R9 deal? Here's a quick guide!

FlySafair's low airfare deal is back.

At only R9, 50 000 domestic tickets are available!

All other flights are available at a 30% discount.

Local airline FlySafair is again creating hype with its annual low-price sale.

This year the airline is selling 50 000 domestic tickets for only R9 from 09:00 on 3 May.

According to a statement by FlySafair, the R9 tickets are only available on its website. The lucky tickets are randomly placed, while all other flights are discounted at 30%.

When you visit the FlySafair website, you'll be placed in a waiting room designed to manage the traffic on the website. This is to ensure the site doesn't buckle under an influx of traffic.

Every minute FlySafair will give a selected number of customers access to the website to book.

Once you get in, you'll be redirected to FlySafair's booking site. The banner on the site will say, "You're in Luck - grab your R9 flights fast!" and the "Welcome to the waiting room" message will no longer be there.

You can only book flights with departures between 3 May 2023 and 30 November 2023.



The sale will end when all the 50 000 tickets have sold out.

The R9 tickets include all airport taxes and VAT but exclude any additional services such as checked luggage, priority boarding and seat pre-selection.

Twitter is already flooded with lucky customers who snatched up their tickets, while others are desperately waiting their turn to score a cheap seat.

According to its website, FlySafair was started by Safair Operations, which has been a global leader in the aviation sector for over 50 years. The local airline currently operates the largest route network of all low-cost airlines in South Africa.



