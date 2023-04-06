How to ride scenic Swiss trains without the bank balance of Federer or Noah

Rodger Federer and Trevor Noah recently collaborated on a viral ad to promote Swiss train travel.

Train travel in Switzerland isn't cheap, but you don't need a celebrity bank balance to ride some incredible routes.

Recreating the trip in the viral commercial costs about R1500.

Celebrating with a beer and rösti on arrival, however, may just cost about the same.

Here's what it's like to take your own "ride of a lifetime" - and how to do it as cheaply as possible.

"You see, children," the man across the aisle on a fancy-pants Swiss train somewhere high in the Alps said, with no attempt to muffle his voice. "That man doesn't have a ticket. We're about to see why you should never, ever travel on a train without a ticket."

Mortifyingly, the man he was referring to was me, a naïve 20-something traveller wiping the first beads of sweat from his forehead while clinging hopelessly to a dog-eared rail pass in the shadow of a suited and capped ticket inspector.



The two immaculately dressed children followed their dad's gaze across the carpeted aisle.



"What will happen to him, Daddy?" one said without averting his gaze.



"I'm not sure," came the reply. "We'll have to wait and see."



To their palpable disappointment, the conductor chose not to drag me to the Lauterbrunnen town square, force me into stocks, and allow the full fare paying public to shame me with a deluge of exorbitantly-priced alpine vegetables.



Instead, he chose to teach the children, or perhaps their dad, the far less exciting life lesson of kindness.



"This rail pass is unfortunately not valid on this line," he said, looking through the circular glasses resting on the tip of his nose. "You now know for next time."



Like Federer and Noah, who recently reenacted a similar scenario in a new advert for Switzerland Tourism, ironically on an adjoining route to mine, the outcome of my error was not as dire as the officially stated R1700 fine.



In the ad, the pair rely on their celebrity to escape the grips of the fastidious ticket inspector; in my case, it was likely sheer pity.



Unlike the father's suspicions, my trick for riding Swiss trains wasn't stowing away and hoping not to get caught - because, true to the advertisement, this is one country where conductors exist, and they will check your ticket.



But with some planning and maximising rail pass benefits on valid routes, it's possible to take several memorable train rides through postcard-worthy scenes. Though what you choose to eat, if you do at all, and where you end up staying on either side, is a separate discussion - likely one between you and your bank manager.



The train that Noah and Federer rode



If, like most travellers to Switzerland, you're concerned about bankrupting yourself but dream of Swiss train travel, then the GoldenPass trains that Noah and Federer promote should probably be your chosen route.

While some scenic train trips in Switzerland, like the Glacier Express, comfortably tip the R3,000 mark and leave you Googling "affordable dinner in St Moritz" on the Gucci shop's free WiFi, tickets on the GoldenPass Line cost half this price without compromising on views, and with the added convenience of being close to international airports.



The route starts or ends in Lucerne, and on the way to Montreux passes incredible scenery, including the Brünig Pass, shimmering turquoise lakes in the Bernese Oberland, the Simmen Valley, ski resort Gstaad, and five hours later spits you out on the shores of Lake Geneva.



Many people choose to break the journey halfway in Interlaken, which offers access higher into the mountains to towns like Lauterbrunnen, where I learnt the embarrassing way that Eurail passes aren't valid on every single train.

Or you can just keep going. The trains offer three class choices - second, first, and prestige, all of which are perfectly acceptable. If you get hungry, you can preorder meals at your seat or, without judgment, pack your own lunch to save on the R1700 "caviar package", R80 coffees, and R70 chips packets.



Most cars are "panoramic", meaning even if you're slumming it in second class, you'll have large windows with reduced reflections the kind your Instagram followers will hate you for.



And between Zweisimmen and Montreux, you can ride aboard the GoldenPass Belle Époque, a historical train with velvet seats, wood panelling, and gold-trimmed overhead luggage holders.



It's a route you can ride throughout the year - summer delivers green fields with snowcapped peaks and winter thick snow alongside the tracks. For the best views, you'll need to roll the dice between advanced bookings and checking the latest weather reports. Although advised, especially during high seasons, you don't need advanced reservations for second-class seats, which allows for some last-minute flexibility.

Discounts with rail passes



Although in good weather, the GoldenPass lives up to its advertising slogan of a "ride of a lifetime", R1500 might seem a bit rich for a single six-hour train ride.



Whether or not it's worth it is subjective, but it's a pretty safe bet that after one ride aboard the GoldenPass, you'll likely want to experience more. In this case, you may want to look into a Swiss Travel Pass, Swiss Half Fare Card, or Eurail Pass.



The cheapest Swiss Travel Pass costs R4500. It's valid for three days and allows unlimited travel by train, bus and boat, including panoramic tourist trains. It also gets you into most museums, includes public transport in cities, and half-off discounts on some pricey mountain excursions. Still, you'll need to work fast and strategically to derive maximum value.



An alternative is the Swiss Half Fare Card. This costs R2355 and only gets you 50% off train, bus, boat, most mountain excursions, and city-based public transport. However, it's valid for one month, and the same rate applies to second and first-class travel. A bonus: if you're travelling with children between 6 and 16, they travel free when accompanied by at least one card-carrying parent.

Non-European residents can also buy Eurail Passes. These offer unlimited train trips over a specific number of days in participating countries - the more days of travel you want, the higher the price.



Switzerland doesn't participate in Eurail's One Country pass system, but you can travel the country using a Eurail Global Pass. The cheapest Eurail Global Pass doesn't have the side benefits but offers much more flexibility than the Swiss Travel Pass - it's valid for any four days within a month of travel in most European countries. And it's also cheaper, at R3,766.



Just don't try to wave it on a small private train heading high into the Lauterbrunnen Valley and hope to disembark with your pride still intact.



