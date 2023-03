PHOTOS | Ultimate X flips Cape Town on its head!

Ultimate X returned to the Mother City this weekend, where it all started in 2008.



This year the biggest action sports event in Africa took place at the V&A Waterfront’s Battery Park where skate and BMX champs took on each other in the heat, sun, and even a quick drizzle.

They day was packed with live performance, cheering crowds, jaw-dropping stunts, and athletes at the top of their game.

WATCH THE ACTION HERE: