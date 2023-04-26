Six new safari lodges opening in Africa this year - with one set to be dismantled in 2 years

If you want to be among the first to put your head on a new lodge's pillow this year, there's no shortage of options.

Several operators have announced or recently opened lodges in Botswana, Tanzania, and Kenya.

Here's a look at six new safari camps to open in 2023.

Despite the abundance of safari camps across Africa, top operators are still opening new properties. And this year sees a handful of new lodges pop up, from the utter luxurious to the temporary and eco-centric.

Many new camps are drawing on trends cemented by the Covid-19 pandemic, with a focus on open space, fresh air, and that nonspecific industry cliche of "wellness".

But beyond the marketing speak, all are working hard to differentiate themselves on design, service, location, or wildlife - which means an unparalleled safari experience.

Visiting these new lodges is about more than being among the first to tag that poolside selfie or having a name towards the beginning of the visitors' book.

A fresh energy accompanies a recent opening, and in many cases, these new camps have unlocked stunning new tracts of land.

Here are six new African lodges worth pencilling in for your dream safari.

North Island Okavango

In June this year, seasoned operator Natural Selection will open another new camp in Botswana's Okavango Delta. The intimate North Island Okavango is surrounded by water and will offer a quintessential Delta experience, with mokoros, boats, and walks - plus the option to tack on luxuries like balloon rides and helicopter flips.

Natural Selection promises visitors the adventure won't come at the expense of luxury. There are only three tents in the camp, each raised and with its own plunge pool and sundeck. Come winter, a fireplace will add to both ambience and warmth.

Angama Amboseli

Angama Amboseli is the latest offering from the company known for its Angama Mara lodge in Kenya's Masai Mara. This new property in Kimana Sanctuary, famous for its views of snow-capped Kilimanjaro and impressive elephant herds, is set in a fever tree forest and will feature ultra-luxurious tented suites. Each of the ten suites is orientated to offer views of Kilimanjaro, and floor-to-ceiling windows mean the mountain is visible throughout the accommodation.

Away from the lavish private suites is a guest area with indoor and outdoor dining options, an art gallery, a safari shop, and a swimming pool.

Ngorongoro Lodge

Tanzania's Ngorongoro Conservation Area is one of the world's most iconic safari destinations, and the new Ngorongoro Lodge from the Meliá Collection claims to offer a "truly extraordinary safari experience" in this region.

The hotel offers views of the Ngorongoro Crater and ticks all the boxes for a luxury safari, with a spillover pool and an in-house spa. The architecture is bold and striking, marrying safari aesthetics with brick-and-mortar hotel amenities. It features 28 rooms, 24 suites, and two restaurants.

Khwai Tented Camp

African Bush Camps has a long history of producing extraordinary safari lodges in Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana. Its newest lodge will be Khwai Tented Camp, a luxury tented safari camp in Botswana's Khwai Concession that will accommodate up to 16 guests. Each tent will have its own deck, small plunge pool, and fireplace.

Khwai is a concession known for its diverse wildlife, and the tented camp will feature access to this through game drives, walking safari, and mokoro excursions.

The Retreats at Sayari and Namiri Plains

Sayari and Namiri Plains are established names in the Tanzanian safari world, each offering access to the spectacular Serengeti for several years now.

As part of a new offering to this region, operator Asilia has added The Retreats, separate from the main lodges. These retreats claim to offer an "elevated level of exclusivity and flexibility" to families and groups travelling together. Each retreat comes with a private guide, vehicle, and chef.

The Retreats feature two en-suite bedrooms, a lounge, dining area, veranda, and private fire pit. Between the two Retreats is a shared dining environment used on occasions that a single group books both simultaneously, as well as a shared lounge and swimming pool for all guests.

Mokete Camp

Wilderness's Mokete Camp is a new Botswana property opening in September. The camp is in previously uncharted territory on the eastern reaches of the Okavango Delta, known for its impressive wildlife populations. What sets this camp apart from many others is its limited timeframe - it will be available to book for just two years before closing down, making a visit there a likely once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Wilderness Mokete will have nine en-suite canvas tents, a lounge, and a swimming pool. Each suite will have a retractable roof for stargazing and will offer an immersive experience in an untouched area of the country.



