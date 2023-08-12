Want to hike with Thuli Madonsela? Join her on 300km journey on foot to help clear student debt

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela will walk the 300km Pilgrimage of Hope, from Stellenbosch to Cape Agulhas, in August and October this year.

She aims to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aiming to clear historical student debt.

The launch of her long walk is on 19 and 20 August, with limited tickets available to the public to join and support the cause.

Solvitur ambulando.



This Latin phrase, meaning "it is solved by walking", encapsulates the practical action of an ambitious project where Professor Thuli Madonsela, the former Public Protector and current Director of the Chair for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University (SU), will walk 300km in the Western Cape.

As the main annual fundraiser for #Action4Inclusion, an SU initiative to remove financial barriers in education by striving to clear historical student debt, Madonsela will walk the Pilgrimage of Hope, a popular route from Stellenbosch to Cape Agulhas.

She aims to raise at least R3 million through crowdfunding during this challenging walk.

The Pilgrimage of Hope route, which has a similar ethos and spirit as the Camino pilgrimage in Spain, stretches across mountains, farmlands, and beaches, while interacting with diverse communities.

It was founded in 2014 by Dr Frederick Marais from Communitas, a supportive network based in Stellenbosch that guides faith leaders and communities to discover and live their calling.

In recent years, the Pilgrimage of Hope has expanded to a network that includes a popular route between Uniondale and Mossel Bay.

During her long walk, Madonsela will be joined by several entrepreneurs, thought leaders and CEOs.

She will have the opportunity to interact with locals in towns like Franschhoek, Villiersdorp, Genadendal, Hermanus, Baardskeerdersbos and Elim.

Madonsela will launch her Pilgrimage of Hope on 19 and 20 August, when she will be walking around 35km over two days, from Stellenbosch via Pniel to Franschhoek.

This launch weekend is open to the public, with limited tickets available for each day on Quicket that includes a contribution to #Action4Inclusion.

She will complete the remainder of the hike, from Franschhoek to Cape Agulhas, from 14 to 26 October this year.

"We are building a bridge of opportunity for students who are unable to continue their studies, and sometimes unable to get their qualifications, because for whatever reason they are no longer able to pay for fees," Madonsela said.

Supplied

"We invite all South Africans to support this cause and for those of us who can walk, particularly women, to please come and join us. You will enjoy this."

The author and presenter of the popular kykNET walking series Elders (Elsewhere), Erns Grundling, is co-ordinating the walk, along with Jeanneret Momberg of Visit Stellenbosch.



"I met Thuli two years ago at the inaugural Social Justice Walk, which followed the first stage of the Pilgrimage of Hope," he said.

"It was evident that she enjoys walking and that she would like to do a longer walk.

"We started discussing her walking the full Pilgrimage of Hope when she was a guest on the Elders TV series in Groot Brakrivier last year.

"I'm super excited that she committed the time and energy to champion this very meaningful cause of clearing student debt."

Apart from raising funds, Madonsela will strive to build bridges of hope, friendship, and unity throughout South Africa during her long walk.

"We're living in a time that has been described by author Mark Leonard as 'the age of unpeace'. We’re not at war, we're not at peace, but so many things are being done that divides us."

She believes there is an alternative.

"A world where we embrace each other's humanity and work together for common good. And we must contribute to ending this world of unpeace," she said.

"Our diversity should not be a basis for our dividedness. Instead, our diversity should become a reason we cherish each other. The rainbow is beautiful because of the multiplicity of its colours."

And she hopes to solve it by walking, one step at a time, for 300km.

Limited tickets for the launch of Thuli Madonsela's Pilgrimage of Hope is available at Quicket: Tickets are from R600 per person per day and includes snacks, a traditional "roosterkoek", transfer back to the starting point and a significant contribution to the #Action4Inclusion fundraising campaign.

To donate to #Action4Inclusion, click here.



