WATCH | Newlyweds sue tour company for allegedly abandoning them in the ocean

A couple from California is suing a tour company in Hawaii, accusing them of abandoning them in the ocean as they were snorkeling. The newlyweds were on their honeymoon in Maui when the alleged incident happened, Fox 10 reported.

The couple, who are both Stanford-educated chemists, say they spent two hours in the water amid increasingly rough seas before they were able to reach the shore of the island, where they were eventually rescued, People reported.

Their attorney Jared Washkowitz told The Washington Post, they likely would have drowned if they weren't "young and fit."