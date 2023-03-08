5h ago

Share

WATCH | Newlyweds sue tour company for allegedly abandoning them in the ocean

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A couple from California is suing a tour company in Hawaii, accusing them of abandoning them in the ocean as they were snorkeling. The newlyweds were on their honeymoon in Maui when the alleged incident happened, Fox 10 reported.

The couple, who are both Stanford-educated chemists, say they spent two hours in the water amid increasingly rough seas before they were able to reach the shore of the island, where they were eventually rescued, People reported.

Their attorney Jared Washkowitz told The Washington Post, they likely would have drowned if they weren't "young and fit."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawaiimauisnorkellingholidayhoneymoontravel
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»

07 Mar

Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»
Does Sorisha have an NBF? Stream The Real Housewives of Durban»

07 Mar

Does Sorisha have an NBF? Stream The Real Housewives of Durban»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

07 Mar

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
There's something in the water in DAM»

03 Mar

There's something in the water in DAM»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo