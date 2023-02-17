49m ago

Exercising in the morning could burn more fat, according to new study

Compiled by Nikita Coetzee
Photo: Oscar Wong/Getty Images
  • A new study suggests that exercising in the late morning could be more effective in fat burning.
  • Researchers analysed the fatty tissue of mice after a session of high-intensity exercise performed at two points of the daily cycle focusing on various markers for fat metabolism. 
  • They found that physical activity at an early active phase increased the expression of genes involved in the breakdown of fatty tissue.
  • Further research is needed to conclude findings for humans. 


According to researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, people may be able to burn more fat if they go for a run or hit the gym in the morning. 

"Our results suggest that late morning exercise could be more effective than late evening exercise in terms of boosting the metabolism and the burning of fat, and if this is the case, they could prove of value to people who are overweight," said Dr Juleen R. Zierath, who was part of the research team. 

READ MORE | How do I improve my immunity? Expert shares tips on what to do - and what to avoid

For the study, the team analysed the adipose (fatty) tissue of mice after a session of high-intensity exercise performed at two points of the daily cycle focusing on various markers for fat metabolism. 

They found that physical activity at an early active phase increased the expression of genes involved in the breakdown of adipose tissue, heat production and mitochondria in the tissue, indicating a higher metabolic rate. 

The effects were observed only in mice that exercised in the early active phase. 

"The right timing seems to be important to the body's energy balance and to improving the health benefits of exercise, but more studies are needed to draw any reliable conclusions about the relevance of our findings to humans," said Dr Zierath. 

READ MORE | Yoga: Modern research shows a variety of benefits to both body and mind from the ancient practice

Trials in humans

Speaking to Medical News Today, Professor Zierath said the next step would be to "perform a similar study in men and women with [healthy] weight or obesity."

"It is important to understand if our findings can be applied to fine-tune the well-known benefits of exercise on metabolism," she added.

The publication also spoke to senior brain health coach Ryan Glatt about the findings of the Karolinska study. 

While he agreed that the time of day could affect how physical activity impacts the body, he added that "there is no current scientific agreement on the 'best time of day' for exercise, as what is likely more important is what is most behaviourally sound for that particular individual."


