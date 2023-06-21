How your couch could be messing up your posture and what you can do to fix it

Did you know that your couch can significantly impact your posture?

Things like the height of your couch, filling quality, how you sit on it and how long you spend there could all affect your posture and possibly lead to back pain.

Chiropractor and posture expert Dr Laura Knowles shares four tips for improving posture.

How much time do you spend sitting on your couch? Not something you have given much thought to, but you should because it can have a huge impact on your posture and be the reason you're suffering from back pain.



Working in collaboration with UK furniture retailer DFS, Dr Laura Knowles, a chiropractor and posture expert, explains:

"Our spine has natural curves from top to bottom. These function to efficiently distribute stress and protect the back, so it is vital we maintain them with good posture, especially when on the sofa. Otherwise, over time we can accumulate stress on our spinal joints, ligaments, and discs, leading to pain and postural issues."

In a press statement, Dr Knowles shares four tips for maintaining good posture while sitting on the couch.

1. Position yourself properly

Firstly, you need to know how to position yourself correctly on your couch if you're about to sit down to watch TV. Sit directly facing the television screen and place your feet flat on the floor with your hips against the back of the seat, advises Dr Knowles. This allows your ears to align over your shoulders, and your hips will run parallel to your knees.

It's important to know how not to sit while watching TV. Positions such as tucking your legs up to one side or twisting the neck to one side can cause stress and imbalances.

Craving a nap on the couch. Lie flat on your back and support your neck with a cushion. Add another cushion under your knees to reduce tension on the lower back.

2. Pay attention to couch height



The height of your couch is important for good posture. You do not want a couch that allows your hips to sink below your knees, as it may cause you to slump forward, adding stress to the spine.

If this is the case with your current couch, try sitting on a cushion to raise your hips slightly. Try different heights and see what feels most comfortable to you.

When purchasing a new couch, pay attention to the filling and, if possible, opt for a bounce-back foam filling to offer more support to the neck and back.

3. Use cushions for comfort and to improve posture

Cushions aren't just meant for decoration; they can play an important part in easing back pain and helping with your posture. Dr Knowles suggests adding a few cushions to the middle of your back when sitting on your couch. This will create support while also preventing you from slumping through the lower spine.

If you're reading a book or using your phone while sitting on the couch, you want to avoid tilting the head too far forward, as this places additional stress on the neck. Try placing a cushion on your lap or under your supporting elbow to raise the book or phone to eye level.

4. Get up and stretch

Try not to stay seated for too long. Make sure you're taking regular breaks, getting up from the couch and moving about. This is one of the simplest yet most important ways to help protect your posture.



