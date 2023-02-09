'Infections, pneumonia and heart attacks': The risks of smoking before surgery

Quitting smoking is beneficial for upcoming procedures, even if it's just a day or two before surgery.

"Smoking can increase the risk of anaesthesia-related problems from surgery, such as wound infections, pneumonia and heart attacks," writes the American Society of Anaesthesiologists.

Research has demonstrated that individuals who stopped smoking one month before their operation had no more issues than non-smokers.









While many smokers hate being told to quit, it is essential for those undergoing surgery.



Surgery restricts blood flow, which makes healing less efficient and increases the risk of infection in surgical wounds.

"Smoking can increase the risk of anaesthesia-related problems from surgery, such as wound infections, pneumonia and heart attacks. If you're having surgery, physician anesthesiologists recommend you quit smoking as soon as possible before the procedure -- preferably a week or more before -- and for as long as possible afterward," writes the American Society of Anaesthesiologists.

"If you smoke, your heart and lungs don't work as well as they should, and you may have breathing and lung problems during or after surgery. You are much more likely to need a ventilator, a machine that breathes for you, after surgery. Also, your surgical incision is more likely to get infected because smoking reduces blood ­flow, which slows healing."

Research has demonstrated that individuals who stopped smoking for one month before their operation had no more issues than non-smokers.

Quickly after quitting, the body can create more oxygen which helps blood flow and facilitates healing. Moreover, the body's ability to fight off bacterial infections is enhanced three to six weeks after quitting.

It is important to note that smokers are considerably more prone to complications associated with surgery than those who do not smoke.

These include:

Healing of wounds that are not progressing as expected.

It may take longer for bones to heal in orthopaedic surgery cases involving the bones or joints.

Plastic surgery: higher chance of scarring.

There is an increased risk of infection and bone fracture with spinal fusion surgery.

Non-smokers have been found to experience lower pain and better functioning after surgery than smokers.

For those looking to quit smoking, it is essential to remember that while one must have the desire, having supportive people around can make the process easier. Additionally, an individual can start by changing their routine and identifying any habits that may trigger wanting to smoke.

Talk to your doctor, surgeon or pharmacist about a quit-smoking plan tailored to you.



