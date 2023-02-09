09 Feb

add bookmark

'Infections, pneumonia and heart attacks': The risks of smoking before surgery

accreditation
Compiled by Nikita Coetzee
While many smokers hate being told to quit, it is essential for those undergoing surgery.
While many smokers hate being told to quit, it is essential for those undergoing surgery.
Photo: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
  • Quitting smoking is beneficial for upcoming procedures, even if it's just a day or two before surgery.
  • "Smoking can increase the risk of anaesthesia-related problems from surgery, such as wound infections, pneumonia and heart attacks," writes the American Society of Anaesthesiologists. 
  • Research has demonstrated that individuals who stopped smoking one month before their operation had no more issues than non-smokers.



While many smokers hate being told to quit, it is essential for those undergoing surgery.

Surgery restricts blood flow, which makes healing less efficient and increases the risk of infection in surgical wounds.

Quitting smoking is beneficial for upcoming procedures, even if it's just a day or two before surgery.

"Smoking can increase the risk of anaesthesia-related problems from surgery, such as wound infections, pneumonia and heart attacks. If you're having surgery, physician anesthesiologists recommend you quit smoking as soon as possible before the procedure -- preferably a week or more before -- and for as long as possible afterward," writes the American Society of Anaesthesiologists.

"If you smoke, your heart and lungs don't work as well as they should, and you may have breathing and lung problems during or after surgery. You are much more likely to need a ventilator, a machine that breathes for you, after surgery. Also, your surgical incision is more likely to get infected because smoking reduces blood ­flow, which slows healing."

READ MORE | Experts find food packaging microplastics in human veins - 'We don't know the implications of this'

Research has demonstrated that individuals who stopped smoking for one month before their operation had no more issues than non-smokers.

Quickly after quitting, the body can create more oxygen which helps blood flow and facilitates healing. Moreover, the body's ability to fight off bacterial infections is enhanced three to six weeks after quitting.

It is important to note that smokers are considerably more prone to complications associated with surgery than those who do not smoke.

These include:

  • Healing of wounds that are not progressing as expected.
  • It may take longer for bones to heal in orthopaedic surgery cases involving the bones or joints.
  • Plastic surgery: higher chance of scarring.
  • There is an increased risk of infection and bone fracture with spinal fusion surgery.
  • Non-smokers have been found to experience lower pain and better functioning after surgery than smokers.

READ MORE | Vitamins and supplements: what you need to know before taking them

For those looking to quit smoking, it is essential to remember that while one must have the desire, having supportive people around can make the process easier. Additionally, an individual can start by changing their routine and identifying any habits that may trigger wanting to smoke.

Talk to your doctor, surgeon or pharmacist about a quit-smoking plan tailored to you.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
smokingwellness
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»

10 Feb

The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»
The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»

10 Feb

The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»
Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»

10 Feb

Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»
It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

07 Feb

It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo