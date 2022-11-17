Is heating my food in a microwave dangerous? Plus 16 other burning health questions answered

Looking for help and advice for common health questions?

We've got you covered.

From detox diets to artificial sweeteners and cheap suglasses, below are some top health-related questions answered.

1. Can I catch my partner's athlete foot by sharing a shower?



YES. Your beloved's manky toes are contagious. "People often catch tinea by walking barefoot where there are fragments of skin or nail shed by an infected person," says dermatologist Dr Belinda Welsh. "This most commonly occurs around swimming pools and public showers, but it can also be picked up in showers at home." A quick solution? Get them to wear rubber thongs until the infection clears.

2. Why are blackheads black?

Blackheads aren't caused by dirt getting into the skin. They are hair follicles that have a wider than normal opening, which have been plugged up with a mix of dead skin cells and sebum (oil). So why are they black? "Each cell contains the skin pigment melanin," says Welsh. "The cells become very tightly packed together, and the black colour is thought to be created by the melanin pigment within this debris."

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.

3. Does my body ever need a break from the pill?



Most women take the pill for 21 days out of a 28-day cycle (sugar pills are taken for the remaining seven days), but doctors say there's no need to take a more extended 'break' from the pill every few years unless you're suffering from unwanted side effects. "There's no evidence that women need a break from the pill," says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Gino Pecoraro. "If women want to have a break, they can, but there's no medical need."

4. Why do mosquitoes love me more than anyone else?

Mosquitoes are drawn to the carbon dioxide we all breathe out, but genetics, diet and exercise habits will determine how many other mosquito-attracting skin compounds we secrete. There's a popular myth that mozzies are more attracted to people who have just eaten bananas because they cause your body to release lactic acid, which was thought to attract the pesky bloodsuckers. However, studies by entomologists at the University of Wisconsin proved inconclusive.

READ MORE | Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Here's why you keep attracting these bloodsucking, disease-bearing insects

5. Will my partner become infertile if he works with his laptop on his crotch or has a mobile in his pocket?



Laptops can cause the groin to overheat, which will bring down sperm production. "Laptops can generate quite a lot of heat, and there have even been cases of men getting burns to their groin from using them," says Pecoraro. "The testicles should be one or two degrees lower than the core body temperature, so it's best to avoid long periods of time sitting with a laptop in this area." A mobile phone in a pocket is not a cause for concern. "I'm not aware of any radiation issues from phones causing infertility," says Pecoraro.

6. Do detox diets work?

In a word, no. Our lungs, liver, kidneys and intestines take on the role of keeping our bodies free of impurities, says accredited practising dietitian Megan Alsford. "Our body is very good at detoxing itself without the use of pills, potions or restrictive diets," she says. "Simply eat healthily and cut down on alcohol, stop smoking, drink plenty of water, and your body will do the rest."

READ MORE | Detoxing is supposed to flush out toxins and help you lose weight – but is it really a good idea?

7. Do stronger pelvic floor muscles really give me a stronger orgasm?

YES! Yet another compelling reason to do your Kegels: stronger pelvic floor muscles produce more powerful orgasms. "One of the things that happen at orgasm is that you get contractions of the pelvic floor," says Pecoraro. "So if that muscle is better toned, you're going to have better contractions, so women may feel it more intensely."

8. Do cheap sunglasses damage my eyes?



NO. "All sunglasses sold in Australia have to meet stringent Australian Standards, So wearing cheap sunglasses won't damage your eyes," says Shirley Loh of the Optometrists Association of Australia. "Just be wary that cheap sunglasses bought overseas might not meet these standards." Look for the UV labels, which are required to appear on sunglasses.

9. Will looking at a computer screen all day make me short-sighted?

MAYBE. "Forty per cent of adults in their thirties experience a progression in short-sightedness, and computer work has been identified as a possible contributing factor," says Loh. "Research is underway to confirm how significant the effects are." Want to avoid glasses? Have a short eye break' from the screen every hour and get your eyes checked to make sure you're not suffering unnecessary strain.

READ MORE | Screentime can make you feel sick – here are ways to manage cybersickness

10. How much of my fluid needs do I get from food?

On average, we get around 20 per cent of our total water intake (about 700ml to 800ml) from solid foods. But not all foods are thirst-quenching. "It depends on the types of foods you're eating," says Alsford. "For example, you will get more water from foods like fruit or milk and less from dry foods like bread or cheese." The Dietitians Association of Australia recommends adults drink 1500 ml to 2000 ml a day (or 35ml to 45 ml per kilo of body weight a day) for adults.



11. Is heating up my food in a microwave dangerous?

No. "The only effect microwaves have on food is heat, and they are a safe cooking tool," says Alsford. "The only risk is food poisoning if you don't heat your food thoroughly, so when using a microwave, stir your food and make sure it's hot all the way through." Experts say microwaving food in plastic is also safe, provided you use the right container. So, don't zap your pad thai in the takeaway container. Use a plastic that's been tested and labelled microwave-safe.

READ MORE | What's wrong with microwaved tea? Science weighs in

12. Do artificial sweeteners lead to overeating?



There is some evidence artificial sweeteners can lead to overeating. A study published in 2009 indicates that in rats, artificial sweeteners interfere with the body's ability to register how many kilojoules it's taking in. But Alsford says more research is needed. "Sweeteners can be a useful tool for dieters who have a sweet tooth to help lower kilojoules. But they won't stop you from eating too much, and they won't make you lose weight on their own - you still need to eat a healthy diet," she says.

13. Apart from using deodorant, how can I blast body odour?



When secreted onto the skin, sweat is odourless. It's bacteria on the skin which causes the pungent stench, which means it's vital to wash daily and wear clean clothes. "If you can't use deodorant, it is worth trying a daily antiseptic wash under the shower to try to reduce the number of bacteria on the skin," says Welsh. "Alternatively, you can try reducing the sweat. For people who have difficulty with excessive sweat production, Botox can be very effective in reducing sweating for up to six to 12 months."

14. How long do I need to wait between pregnancies?

Some doctors recommend waiting 18 months to two years before becoming pregnant again after giving birth to replenish stores of important nutrients such as folate, calcium and iron. However, others believe it's a personal choice. "I don't think there's a right amount of time," says Pecoraro. "Besides, you might have the best-laid plans, and sometimes contraceptive failures occur!"



15. Why do aged cheeses and wines give me a headache?

Some people are sensitive to the food chemicals (natural or added) found in aged cheeses and wines, causing headaches. One of the main culprits is tyramine, an amino acid that can be a real pain in the temple. "The best treatment is to visit an accredited practising dietitian to find exactly what foods cause the problem and how to avoid them while maintaining a balanced diet," says Alsford.

16. What causes bags and dark circles under my eyes?



Some people are more prone to bags and dark circles under the eyes due to the thickness of skin on the lower eyelid and age and bone structure around the eyes. It can also be a reflection of a poor lifestyle or allergies. "Anything that causes congestion of the underlying blood vessels can make dark circles more prominent," says Loh. "Poor circulation, fluid retention, lack of sleep and allergies are a few known causes." For a quick fix for baggy eyes, get plenty of shut-eye- at least eight hours a night - and blast fluid retention by drinking plenty of water and cutting back on salt in your diet.

17. What is a normal amount of hair to lose each day?

According to dermatologist Dr Diana Tran, it's normal to lose between 50 to 200 strands of hair per day, with most people losing around 100 strands daily. That rate can increase or decrease according to our age, how thick our hair is, hormones, stress levels and overall health.

Source: mdwfeatures/Pip Harry/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA



