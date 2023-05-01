Is gluten-free bread better than regular bread?

Gluten-free bread is an option for those with wheat sensitivities or other allergies and conditions who can't consume regular bread.

But, if you're just seeking to reduce inflammation, experts say you should first understand where you stand on the scale of gluten intolerance.

If you think you have an intolerance, go and see an expert before completely removing gluten from your diet.

For those with either celiac disease, non-celiac wheat sensitivities or wheat allergies, gluten-free bread has expanded diet options and is usually the best option.



But, for those seeking to reduce inflammation, choosing gluten-free bread may not be the solution. Experts recommend first gaining clarity on where you stand on the spectrum of gluten intolerance.



"If you think you have an intolerance to gluten before you take it out of your diet, go see a gastroenterologist and really be tested properly," Dr Anne R. Lee told The New York Times, according to Cover Media.

Next, they caution that gluten-free bread is often more processed and less nutritious than regular bread.



"Typically, the gluten-free products are higher in fat, higher in sugar, higher in salt and lower in fibre and your B vitamins and iron."



Choosing foods and grains that are naturally gluten-free is a great option.



"If you do a gluten-free diet where you're using foods that are naturally gluten-free, like all these wonderful grains, then your diet can be incredibly healthy."

Dieticians also say that gluten-free products have improved over the past few years and that comparing labels continues to be a valuable practice.



"If your first ingredients are water and tapioca starch, put the bread back on the shelf," Dr Anne advised.