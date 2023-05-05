Prime Hydration 'not a bad' drink, says dietician. But here's what you should know before stocking up

Logan Paul's Prime hydration and energy drinks hit SA stores this week, causing quite a stir.

We speak to dietitian and health coach Toni Henderson about the difference between hydration and energy drinks.

While Toni says Prime Hydration is "really not a bad product", there are some things you should note when purchasing these kinds of drinks.

If you've been waiting in line to get your hands on a Prime drink, you're not the only one. The hydration drinks caused a stir when they hit SA shelves this week, and it's all thanks to the famous names behind the brand -- YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.



But what exactly are "hydration drinks," and are they any good for you? We asked dietitian and health coach Toni Henderson all about it.

Firstly, I needed to know the difference between a hydration drink and an energy drink -- Prime offers both.

"Hydration drinks or sports drinks contain electrolytes to replenish those that are lost when doing exercise. Energy drinks contain caffeine, a stimulant which can provide a short burst of energy when consumed. Some athletes can benefit from the increased energy and performance boost from caffeine. The Prime hydration drink does not contain caffeine, whereas the Prime energy drink does," Toni explains.

Hydration drinks can also be used "to replace electrolytes lost in acute cases of diarrhoea and vomiting."

The Prime energy drink (which contains caffeine) is meant for those 18 years and older. Toni tells us about some of the risks associated with consuming too much caffeine.

"In people who are slow metabolisers of caffeine or are caffeine sensitive, more than 300mg of caffeine per day can increase your risk of heart disease and spontaneous heart attack. Even for those not caffeine-sensitive, too much caffeine leads to more frequent urination and dehydration.

"Caffeine sensitivity can be determined by doing a genetic test. The Prime energy drink contains 200mg of caffeine."

Other short-term side effects of caffeine are:

- Anxiety - Diarrhoea - Heart palpitations - High blood pressure - Insomnia - Jitters - Restlessness

The Prime hydration drink is a non-caffeinated drink which children are allowed to consume, but is this any healthier for them?



"Yes, children should not be drinking caffeine," says Toni, adding: "The Prime hydration drink actually contains vitamins and minerals and is very low in sugar as well. It really is not a bad product."

But not so fast, parents. Before stocking up on hydration drinks for your kids, Toni says there are certain things you should note.

"Depending on the hydration drink, be aware of the ingredients. Is it high in sugar? Does it contain a lot of strange preservatives, etc? Also, just think if you need it. The Prime hydration drink, specifically, is a bit pricy... just a thought."



