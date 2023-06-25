LIVE BY DESIGN | Death Cafés: Safety, cross-pollination, and amplification

Live by Design is a weekly News24 column by Dr Helena Dolny and Mapi Mhlangu on mortality and the conversations around it.

This is the last week of the month. On Saturday the 24th at 15:00, I'll be attending LoveLegacyDignity's Death Café (DC). I look forward to it. We're a loose group of eighteen or so people who've coalesced over the last couple of years. A invited B and C, then B invited F, and C invited G – a spider's web – and the common thread that binds us is that we're interested in discussing any topic associated with death and dying.

But then, how to cross-pollinate and be energised by others? We had one occasion earlier this year when we mentioned in our LLD newsletter that our topic would be assisted dying. This was in April, at the time of apartheid activist Klaas de Jong announcing the date of his forthcoming medically assisted death in the Netherlands.

Several people were interested in joining us for that specific DC session. If indeed that had happened (it didn't - we had a technology glitch, and only regulars got the Zoom link), the usual safe conversational space we've created would probably have been less comfortable.

We get together online for an hour and a half every month. We're geographically dispersed – seven places over three continents. That's the beauty of online – the good that came out of the bad of Covid-19 – that for many of us, it changed our culture. We're now more willing to cultivate the possibility of virtual connection. There are some people I've never met in person – and that's okay. When that happens, it will be special. Another gift of Covid – is how much that period of deprivation means we appreciate the in-person occasions.

Sometimes, when we gather, we're as many as twelve. Other times we're as few as four, and once there were only two. Saturday afternoons are inevitably busy – stuff comes up, family occasions, weekends away, birthday events, and errands that need to be done.

Harrison Owen (Open Space Technologist) wrote, "It is not how many people come, or even who comes (in the sense of status or position) that counts, rather it is the quality of the interaction and conversation that makes the difference." Marry that with, "For good conversation, you need only one other person who shares your passion and cares about what you care about."

Death Cafés are a worldwide phenomenon. Bernard Cravitz, a Swiss sociologist and anthropologist, started a Café Mortel in 2004. In the UK, in 2011, Jon Underwood, a web developer, inspired by Cravitz's ideas, created a model and a membership organisation. To date, there are DCs in 85 countries. Apparently, some 30 Death Cafés in South Africa have registered.

Underwood's model proposes that (a) there should be no agenda –i.e., DCs are not offering courses, (b) they are not grief support groups, (c) they are not-for-profit (any financial contribution should be to cover costs- nothing more).

If it suits you to follow this model, that's great. If you go to the website, you can see some DCs choose to post the details of their gathering on the site, and whoever shows up, shows up. One of the New York Death Cafés I follow chooses a café venue with limited spaces - registration takes place on a first-come basis.

What we've found with our LLD Death Café is that we've enjoyed the "no agenda" orientation – we go with the flow. We work with what we bring. We have a check-in and listen to what people are bringing up.

We've had a broad range of topics: choosing how to live after a life-threatening incident, caregiving, de-cluttering, assisted dying, near-death experiences, and the afterlife.

Sometimes at the end of a café meeting, someone will name a possible topic for the next discussion and ask if there is interest, and if so, they will take the lead. On one occasion, we had a guest – who spoke about the polyvagal nervous system and how to work with the breath to create calm.

I guess most of us would like to think we can be in a state of calm rather than anxiety and panic if, indeed, we are conscious at the time of our death. I also can't imagine that we would be inflexible about topics. While the orientation is that DCs should not be a bereavement support group – if indeed one of us asked that others share their experiences of weathering grief or supporting those grieving – we'd welcome that conversation.

We've also found that our organic growth has been our cornerstone. We've now decided we don't want to advertise, to post links. A significant growth in numbers would not be our success criterion. If we got too big and had a sense of a fall in our level of safety and intimacy, we'd discuss a need to subdivide ourselves.

So, what to do? How to resolve the between protecting contained, safe conversational spaces and taking on an advocacy role. Advocacy is why Mapi and I want to write this weekly column. Advocacy means we'd encourage you to start your own Death Cafés. Advocacy means we'd be available to be guests at your events. Advocacy means that we should consider offering some free webinars. We'll start with assisted dying. Watch this space – we'll let you know the details.

