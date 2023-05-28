LIVE BY DESIGN | To disclose or not to disclose – how do we shape our lives when we are unwell

Live by Design is a weekly News24 column by Dr Helena Dolny and Mapi Mhlangu on mortality and the conversations around it.

My husband asked me to return home early from a writing retreat. He had some important news to share. I drove home with that awful feeling in the pit of my stomach. We sat side by side on the sofa and he told me about the diagnosis he had received – he had multiple myeloma, bone-marrow cancer. Prognosis? "Well, I asked the oncologist if I should give up smoking and he replied, I wouldn’t bother if I were you. It’s not going to make a difference to the outcome." Tears. Sitting together in shock. Average life expectancy for this cancer - two years.

Then I got a second shock. "I don’t want you to share this news with anyone." And he really meant anyone, not his adult children, not me sharing with my best friends. I took this in and stood my ground. That request to protect his privacy to that extent was emotionally unfair, too much to ask of me, so I argued. We would need support and understanding.

That is three decades ago, and my husband was of an older generation and a politician. He was somehow ashamed of his illness and also rightfully fearful that he would hear his adversaries say, "Oh Cde Joe Slovo needs to look after his health – he doesn’t need to attend this meeting." Privacy and fear - those were his reasons for keeping his health status a secret for as long as possible. Even when he became skin and bones, he still tried to disguise the pallor of his skin using self-tanning products.

So much has changed. Surely, it is for the better. This week I watched Zoleka Mandela’s video expressing her delight that she is being discharged from hospital after an eight-night stay and back home to her babies. Last month Carte Blanche anchor Derrick Watts posted photos from his hospital bed as he recovered from life-threatening sepsis. In addition, yesterday I read Kaya 959 radio presenter Dineo Ranaka’s heart-rending post. “I’m trying my best not to commit suicide. My mind is so oooo loud of late, and it’s fucking hard, and I’m trying my best, but it seems my best is not enough.” She’d added a second post later that day, “I completely understand souls/spirits/people that commit suicide.”

The question arises, how does one live one’s life when you are either physically or mentally unwell?

Andy Dunn, USA start up entrepreneur, in his TED talk Lessons from Losing My Mind shares his experience of living with his bi-polar condition. He describes an early episode as a twenty year old in which he was delusional and believed he was the Messiah. He describes years of mood swings and manic episodes, reaching a crisis in 2016 when he pushed his to be wife and her mother away, smashed a glass pane with his fist and tried to leave home, naked. A veritable crisis.

Now, years later he says, "I have access to wildly good health care. I love my psychiatrist. I call him my most expensive friend. I have medication that actually works... My family stuck by me. My executive team stuck by me. Because of all that support, I am able to live, love, and work with bi-polar."

He advocates, "This shouldn’t be a matter of luck. We need to make mental health care fundamentally acceptable, actually affordable and universally acceptable."

That is quite a social and fiscal challenge - requires a shift in mind set and allocation of financial resources. It is urgent. I’ve been humbled to learn that the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) hosts a suicide hotline that receives 300 calls a day. A recent study carried out by Wits University Health Science faculty indicates that as many as 1 in 3 people in South Africa suffer from depression, anxiety or a substance abuse disorder.

But let’s go back to the beginning of my story: Joe, Zoleka, Derrick and Dineo. Research shows that people who disclose their condition, both socially and in the workplace, actually fare better in the longer run. Herman Eloff, News24 Lifestyle editor, this week wrote of his own experience, again substantiating the research. Mental unwellness seems so much more challenging than many a physical condition. There is no quick-fix aspirin. It is a longer road. And as witness to others’ unwellness we can feel helpless and impotent unable to think how to best offer support.

Nevertheless, the first hurdle for some people to cross is that of the question of disclosure. Whatever the cause of someone in your circle being unwell, no one will be able to offer emotional or practical support if they are not in the know.

It may be that your default setting is to protect your privacy. You are loathe to disclose information about any physical or mental unwellness that you are confronting. If so, then think again. You choice will deny you the support of well-wishers. Your choice will deny your loved ones the opportunity to be there for you. Your reluctance prevents the possibility of a win-win for all concerned.

