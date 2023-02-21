Depression isn't always clear-cut - Here are 10 subtle signs to look out for

There are so many symptoms of depression that people may not even realise they're experiencing mental health issues.

And even if you notice changes, for some, it may be difficult to connect their mental health and any physical manifestations linked to depression.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group at 0800 567 567.





Here are 10 signs that you may have developed depression:

1. Disregard for your well-being

You feel a complete disregard for your well-being and are careless about safety.

2. Appetite changes

Your appetite drastically changes in a short period of time.

3. Irritability

You are easily irritable and find yourself feeling more aggressive.

4. Isolation

You find yourself withdrawing from others.

5. Low energy

Your energy levels have dropped, and it's impacting your self-care habits.

6. Throwing yourself into your work

You fill all your time with work to avoid dealing with your emotions.

7. Stressed

You experience periods of stress that have a detrimental impact on your health.

8. Low libido

Your libido has plummeted compared to normal.

9. Sleep patterns

Your sleep patterns are drastically altered, and you constantly feel tired.

10. Sensitive

You find yourself feeling extremely sensitive to any sort of rejection.

