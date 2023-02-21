4h ago

add bookmark

Depression isn't always clear-cut - Here are 10 subtle signs to look out for

accreditation
Compiled by Nikita Coetzee
Illustration
Illustration
Photo: Malte Mueller/Getty Images
  • There are so many symptoms of depression that people may not even realise they're experiencing mental health issues.
  • And even if you notice changes, for some, it may be difficult to connect their mental health and any physical manifestations linked to depression.
  • If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group at 0800 567 567.


Here are 10 signs that you may have developed depression:

1. Disregard for your well-being

You feel a complete disregard for your well-being and are careless about safety.

2. Appetite changes

Your appetite drastically changes in a short period of time.

3. Irritability 

You are easily irritable and find yourself feeling more aggressive.

READ MORE | Why social media makes you feel bad -- and what to do about it

4. Isolation

You find yourself withdrawing from others.

5. Low energy

Your energy levels have dropped, and it's impacting your self-care habits.

6. Throwing yourself into your work

You fill all your time with work to avoid dealing with your emotions.

7. Stressed

You experience periods of stress that have a detrimental impact on your health.

READ MORE | Not just the baby blues: Depression during pregnancy can harm both mother and child, expert warns

8. Low libido

Your libido has plummeted compared to normal.

9. Sleep patterns

Your sleep patterns are drastically altered, and you constantly feel tired.

10. Sensitive

You find yourself feeling extremely sensitive to any sort of rejection.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group at 0800 567 567.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
signsdepression
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
New episode of The Real Housewives of Durban is ready to stream»

20 Feb

New episode of The Real Housewives of Durban is ready to stream»
The haunting continues in DAM S2»

20 Feb

The haunting continues in DAM S2»
Showmax is giving! Get 2 months of Showmax for the price of 1»

10 Feb

Showmax is giving! Get 2 months of Showmax for the price of 1»
Stream the latest episode of The Last of Us»

15 Feb

Stream the latest episode of The Last of Us»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo