From counting calories to checking vitals: 12 easy ways your phone can make you healthier

Our cell phones are more than just devices that connect us to the outside world - they can also do a pretty good job of helping to lead an active life.

These days, most phones are equipped with apps that track your steps, sleep patterns and phone usage.

Here are 12 ways you can use your phone to be healthier.

Addicted to your device? It may not be a bad thing. Keeping tabs on your health is tough when you're busy living your life, but if you have your phone with you every step of the way, it can do a lot of the hard work for you. Our phones can monitor and track potential symptoms and even alert us when something goes wrong.

Plus, apps now provide easy access to huge databases of health information. Here's how your phone could help you stay healthy - and even save your life.



1. Stop you from slowing down

Yes, your device can track your 10 000 daily steps, but what's next? In the Apple Health app, you can access other walking metrics, such as your average pace. Walking requires strength, fitness and coordination. If any of these declines, you might see your speed suffer. Check to see any changes in the past year.

2. Save your life

Already got your partner saved as your ICE (In Case of Emergency) contact in your phone? Go one step further and set up your Medical ID, pre-installed on Apple and Android phones. This allows medical details and contacts to be accessed even when your phone is locked.

3. Predict fall risk

The iPhone Health app also measures 'double support time', which is the percentage of time walking in which both feet are on the ground, the lower the value, the better. "It's related to an individual's fear of falling, which could increase after a period of inactivity or injury," says coach Mitch Raynsford at P3rform. "If this value is rising, try some simple balance exercises a few times a week." You can also ask your iPhone to send you a notification if it detects you're at an elevated risk of falling within the next year.

4. Calorie count with ease



Tried and failed to use MyFitnessPal (free, Apple & Android) in the past? This popular diet app is now cleverer than ever. It will automatically input calorie and macronutrient totals when a product barcode is scanned using your phone's camera. "You can even add recipes of favourite dishes to avoid the faff of entering each ingredient every time you eat it," says Mitch.

5. Check your vitals

The Google Fit app (free, Apple & Android) can detect your heart and respiratory rates using your phone camera -- useful in a crisis. Most adults have a resting heart rate between 60 and 100 bpm. Too much caffeine, dehydration, inactivity and stress could make it creep higher. A healthy respiratory rate is roughly 12 to 20 breaths per minute. Causes of a higher rate include anxiety, fever, heart disease and dehydration. A low respiratory rate may indicate sleep apnea or a drug overdose.

6. Enforce a strict sleep routine

With similar options available on both Apple and Android phones, the "do not disturb'" mode can mute sound, stop vibration and block visual disturbances. You can also personalise who and what you block, so if you want to receive all calls from certain family members, you can.

7. Make you move more

With activity graphs produced by both Apple's Health app and Android's Google Fit, you can see how your activity levels are distributed throughout the day. Long periods of time with zero movement aren't good for you. Many fitness watches send "stand up" alerts -- you could set your alarm to do the same every 20 minutes.

8. Map your moles

To help spot any changes as soon as possible, create a digital record of worrying moles and freckles with Miiskin (free, Apple & Android). You can also set reminders to take photos at regular intervals every few months.

9. Avoid bad food choices

Next time you're in the supermarket, have the Yuka app (free, Apple & Android) handy. It scans products and gives them a quality score based on several factors such as sugar, salt and macronutrient contents. It will even suggest a healthier alternative.

10. Stay current

Keep your phone's operating system up to date so you don't miss out on any additions to its health and fitness capabilities.

11. Block blue light

"Blue light has been shown to hinder the body's ability to prepare for sleep, as it restricts the production of the sleep hormone melatonin," says coach Mitch Raynsford. Night Shift mode on Apple phones, and Night Light for Android users, is the answer. Set a sleep schedule so it is enabled in the evening.

12. See the whole picture

Create a daily log of the severity of any symptoms (from joint pain and fatigue to poor sleep and headaches) with the Symple symptom tracker (free, Apple & Android), so you have several weeks of evidence on hand the next time you see your GP.

