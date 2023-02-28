NEWS & EVENTS | 30 Days of summer

A look at the wine news and upcoming events you need to know this week.

With only 30 days of summer left there’s a whole host of harvest festivals for you to choose from.

The biggest international Sauvignon Blanc competition to be hosted in South Africa for the first time in March.

What the national budget speech meant for wine.

This weekend Sjaak Nelson of Jordan Wines told me there are only 30 days of summer left, so I'm rounding up.



As such, there's a sense of urgency to the days. The wineries are quite literally bottling the sunshine as we speak, storing it away for darker days (which, in the wake of De Ruyter's exit, could very much be the case).

But in the spirit of the industry, we pour a glass and toast our opponent. After all, one should always enter Valhalla with a smile. There's a whole slew of harvest celebrations to come this weekend in the Cape Winelands. You simply have to choose.

The Italian Festival at Idiom, just outside Somerset West, on 4 and 5 March, promises to be a celebration of Italy in the Cape. They are offering you a trip to Italy without offering you a trip to Italy. And if you can't make it this weekend, the restaurant at Idiom is a grand experience every day of the week. With panoramic views of False Bay, showcasing Idiom's range of fine wines, including some eclectic Italian varieties from Cape terroir.

You can't miss Constantia Fresh 2023, an annual Garden Party going on 14 years, on 5 March at Cape Point Vineyards. A much-loved feature on the wine calendar, featuring 44 wineries from Noordhoek to Piekenierskloof, Stellenbosch to Constantia, with foods prepared by SA's top chefs, and local music, you're bound to have a good time.

Though, if you can't make it, Cape Point Vineyards overlooking Noordhoek Beach with their incredible Sauvignon Blancs (specifically the Isliedh by winemaker Riandri Visser and her sister Anzette Visser) and lovely restaurant, also remains a firm, everyday favourite.

Or if you find yourself in Franschhoek, there's Summer Wines, on 4 March at The Country Grand. Featuring 15 different wineries from the area, as well as live music and food from the Country Grand menu, you'll be encouraged to stay.

If you want to stomp some grapes, Darling Cellars is offering a full-on farm experience, from tractor rides, harvesting, grape stomping, and like they say a 'lekker lunch.' All happening on 4 March, and from the sound of it, much more than your average wine event.

Supplied Concours Mondial du Sauvignon

Concours Mondial Du Sauvignon

Do you like Sauvignon Blanc? The taste of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is often likened to cat's pee (yes, I said it) because of the pyrazines that elicit a grassy, nettly, herbaceous, flinty, green character, often associated with cooler climate Sauvignons, which the critics love. "Cat's pee never tasted so good." - Tim Atkin MW.

Though that specific character has been copied and artificially forced onto many entry-level examples of the grape, that may or may not have turned you off Sauvignon Blanc in recent years. But that's all about to change.

Concours Mondial du Sauvignon, the world's biggest and most prestigious Sauvignon Blanc competition, will be hosted in South Africa this year from 13-17 March. The first time ever for it to be hosted in a New World Country, what's more, an African Country.

With over 1000 Sauvignon Blanc wines to compete, and 50 judges from all over the world (10 South Africans), this is an opportunity to tell the South African story.

The event will bring the world's wine media here and allow them to experience South African Sauvignon Blanc. In collaboration with Sauvignon Blanc South Africa, we will showcase our diverse expressions of this universal grape, way beyond the scope of cat's pee, and the great strides we have made in its regional expression.

The other day as I stood in the cellar at Slanghoek, there was this overpoweringly enticing scent of Granadilla in the air, and managing director, Pieter Carstens, looked at me and said: "Now that's our Sauvignon Blanc." And if that's Breedekloof Sauvignon, don't even get me started on our take on cool climate Sauvignon from the Agulhas Wine Triangle and Elim, showcasing our forbidding coastline, with its maritime influences winningly.

Like RJ Botha, cellarmaster of Kleine Zalze and Chairman of Sauvignon Blanc South Africa, says: "This is a dream come true." I'll be bringing you the story as it happens in that week, but for now, all I'm saying is. South African Sauvignon Blanc, get excited. And in the meantime, here are some exciting Sauvignon Blancs to whet your appetite:

Cape Point Vineyards Isliedh 2020

Bloemendal Suider Terras Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Klein Constantia Clara Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Reyneke Reserve White 2020

Strandveld Pofadderbos Sauvignon Blanc 2022

*My Favourite under R100 bottle of Sauvignon - Strandveld First Sighting Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Supplied Concours Mondial du Sauvignon

The National Budget Speech as pertaining to wine

Given my recent foray into wine economics, it is interesting to note the effects of last week's national budget speech on wine. Vinpro reports that excise duties have increased by 4.9% on wine and brandy, with only an increase of 0.7% on sparkling wine, in line with the industry's request to keep the rate flat.

Enabling SA's sparkling wine to be aligned with international excise tax benchmarks and seeing the Government adhere to the request for inflation-driven excise taxes to be introduced.

For those who don't know, excise duties and levies are imposed on high-volume daily consumable products (i.e., petroleum, alcohol, tobacco) and certain non-essential or luxury items ( i.e., electronics and cosmetics). It ensures a constant stream of revenue to the State and discourages the consumption of certain harmful products. SARS says these levies make up 10% of their total revenue.

It is estimated that the wine industry contributes R7.2 billion to GDP, R 10.2 billion to the export market, and 130 international markets (which, when you consider De Ruyter said R1 billion is stolen at Eskom per month, puts things into perspective, given how hard the wine industry works for their billions and how many people it supports).

"In light of the serious financial position our industry is currently in, we now need stability, policy certainty, and financial relief and support. The levying of excise duty increases in line with our request contributes to this and offers some relief to many wine businesses who are experiencing major challenges due to the smaller forecasted harvest, the energy crisis, supply stocks which are adversely affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine and double-digit increases in input costs." - Vinpro MD, Ricco Basson.

We'll take it!



