Derek Watts' life to be honoured in private memorial service

Keitumetse Maako
Derek Watts.
Photo supplied: Carte Blanche

The life of veteran Carte Blanche broadcaster and investigative journalist Derek Watts will be honoured in a private memorial service. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, 31 August, from 11:00.

"It is the wishes of the family for a private in-person gathering for the family and close family friends," M-Net said Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE | 'May Derek's legacy continue to inspire us all': Carte Blanche icon mourned

The 74-year-old died last Wednesday after a battle with skin cancer that spread to his lungs. He was diagnosed with the disease in early 2022.

Earlier in the year, Watts announced he would not return to Carte Blanche after stepping back to focus on his health.

Sunday evening, the show dedicated its hour-long episode to remembering and honouring Watts' work and legacy on the show, where he worked for 35 years.

"In the 35 years he spent with the show, his passion never dimmed, and he never lost his unique ability to connect with people," executive producer John Webb said. "We will miss him tremendously, but we draw strength and inspiration from the incredible legacy he leaves behind."

ALSO READ | 'Lite'r side' of Derek Watts: A serious news journalist, yes, but with an 'impish sense of humour'


