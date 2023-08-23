'Derek Watts was more than just a journalist': SA remembers the TV icon in heartfelt tributes

South Africa is mourning the death of veteran journalist Derek Watts.

Watts, 74, died on Tuesday after a battle with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Industry colleagues, friends and fans are paying tribute to the 'gentle giant' on social media.

Tributes are pouring in on social media following the death of veteran journalist Derek Watts.

Watts, 74, died on Tuesday after a battle with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs.

READ MORE | Derek Watts dies, former Carte Blanche co-host says his death feels like a 'huge sinkhole'

Carte Blanche said in a post on social media that the legendary journalist had "passed away peacefully" and "surrounded by loved ones".

"We're all deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and patriarch. Having been with Carte Blanche from the beginning, Derek became synonymous with the show, and we acknowledge that it's largely because of him that we have become who we are," said Carte Blanche executive producer John Webb.

"Derek was a consummate professional and a dyed-in-the-wool television journalist. But, more importantly, he was a profoundly decent and kind man. We will miss him."

Former colleague Devi Sankaree Govender who worked with Watts for 18 years, told News24: "There are many things Derek Watts is going to be remembered for. The main thing for me is that he'll be remembered for introducing the majority of us to bold brief investigative television journalism.

"He, together with journalists like Ruda Landman, opened up a window that we had previously never seen during the mid-1980s when South Africa was burning. More importantly, though, he will also be remembered for his genuine kind heart. Derek was a fabulous guy.

"He loved everybody and encouraged people around him. And for me, it was an absolute pleasure to have spent 18 years with him on Carte Blanche. I'm choosing not to be too sad, although I am, but rather to celebrate his life and to value the contribution that he made to his country. Because boy, was he proudly South African!"

Gutted that my long-time partner in crime @DerekWatts passed away yesterday



I had the privilege of working alongside him for 18 years on @carteblanchetv @MNet



He was an absolute #OG who loved his country deeply



Hambe kahle, my friend.#TheLongAndShortOfIt ??#RIPDerekWatts pic.twitter.com/Ihp5qNQDoK — DeviSankareeGovender (@Devi_HQ) August 23, 2023

Other industry colleagues and friends remembered Watts in social media posts.



"I admired his work, and he was kind enough to tell me that he admired my work. The few times that we did talk, we laughed," said John Maytham on Cape Talk.

"I knew he had cancer, and there was a time that he made the announcement that he was stepping away from Carte Blanche to focus on his health, and he called my producer, Alexis and said I want to talk to John for one or another reason we simply didn't make it happen."

John remembers iconic SA journalist and Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts who sadly passed away following a battle with cancer. RIP Derek…??#derekwatts #carteblanche pic.twitter.com/irjHAueA60 — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) August 22, 2023





David O'Sullivan shared a lengthy, heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

O'Sullivan said that what he will remember most about Watts 'is that you had to be wary of him.'

He recalled when he had dinner with Watts, who had him sample some imported beer. Watts kept refilling his glass, and after three beers, he felt woozy, and "Derek was amused." It turned out the beer was 14% alcohol, and Watts had happily watched him "glug it back."

"Derek stood out for many reasons, not least because of his height. His longevity at Carte Blanche made him part of many South Africans' households every Sunday night. His face was instantly familiar, and he dealt with his fame with ease. If I had lunch with Derek at a restaurant, I had to be prepared to share our time with the countless people who came over for a photo. If this was tedious for Derek, he never showed it. In fact, he seemed to love it. I got used to being a photographer, tasked with preserving the memory for his fans," he wrote.

O'Sullivan added that he had fond memories of Watts when he was a member of Carte Blanche's legal team and when they were presenters on Carte Blanche's Oscar Pistorius Trial Chanel.

"When I think of this self-effacing, gentle, fun-loving, giant of a man, with a ready smile and laugh, I immediately remember his unhurried gait, his goofy laugh, his impish sense of humour, his kindness and his humility. And his ability to get a party going," he wrote.

OBITUARY | 'May Derek's legacy continue to inspire us all': Carte Blanche icon mourned

Singer Karen Zoid wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "What a guy. Always the first to greet. The first with a little joke or anecdote. One of the best journos we have ever seen in SA. A true raconteur & adventurer. And man, he loved to talk about his family that he was so very devoted to. Love you forever, gentle giant."

"Sad to learn about passing of #DerekWatts. I use this old image of Derek & #RudaLandman because they were the 1st to interview me on SA tv in 1990. @carteblanchetv continues to rule. That's credit to Derek and the team," wrote Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

Sad to learn about passing of #DerekWatts.

I use this old image of Derek & #RudaLandman because they were the 1st to interview me on SA tv in 1990. @carteblanchetv continues to rule. That's credit to Derek & the team.@clairemawisa & @MasaKekana stay strong my girls. #RIPlegend. pic.twitter.com/NQNdqvtVj5 — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) August 22, 2023





"Derek Watts, the familiar friendly face we all saw as a friend even though you might have never met. RIP Derek. Thoughts to the family," wrote musician Arno Carstens.

Sports broadcaster Gershawn Coetzee wrote: "You inspired a nation and so many journalists."

"Light-heartedly, I'd advise producers to avoid filming with #DerekWatts in malls; you'd never leave on time. Derek had the rare gift of acknowledging and connecting with every person he met. A television legend, a force at #CarteBlanche - we will always carry you in our hearts," wrote Carte Blanche producer Carol Albertyn.

Investigative journalist, TV producer and director Nicky Troll wrote: "Derek Watts - a legend! Charismatic, kind and genuine. The ultimate team player, fearless, ready to run towards the chaos, always open to bouncing ideas, strategise complex stories, and never too busy to chat to a fan. Rest in Peace, Big D!"

Journalist Graeme Raubenheimer wrote: "When you're out on a story & you see a towering gentleman at the centre of it all, asking the most important questions, then you know it's a BIG one. This is how I remember a kind and pro #DerekWatts in the field. The first time I was like: "Holy shit! That's Derek Watts!". RIP.

GCIS Acting Director General Nomonde Mnukwa said, "Derek Watts was more than just a journalist; he was a voice of reason and an advocate for transparency and accountability. His dedication to journalistic ethics, courage in uncovering hidden truths, and commitment to holding those in power accountable are values that will continue to inspire generations to come."





