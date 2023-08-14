'Elon isn't serious': Battle of the billionaires a no go as Mark Zuckerberg throws shade at Musk

Mark Zuckerberg has called out Elon Musk's unwillingness to commit to a fight.

The two were set to have a cage match, which was suggested could be a charity event.

The Facebook founder said it was time to move on from the fight due to Musk's non-commitment.

Mark Zuckerberg has called out Elon Musk for his lack of commitment to their potential cage match fight. Zuckerberg posted on Threads that Musk was not serious about the fight, which Zuckerberg suggested could be a charity event.

The two have been hyping up a possible fight since June, with Musk making multiple posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the potential event, according to NBC News. Musk seemingly initiated the idea of a fight.



"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious, and it's time to move on. I offered a real date," Zuckerberg posted on Sunday.

Zuckerberg stated that Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), offered to make their match a serious charity event.

Zuckerberg continued:

"Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Musk has yet to respond to Zuckerberg's post, and last made a reference to the fight on 12 August.



Musk previously stated on 11 August that the fight would not be done with UFC but with his and Zuckerberg's foundations. The location he mentioned was somewhere in Italy, with proceeds going to veterans and paediatric hospitals.

In July, Zuckerberg was promoted to blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the second rank in the martial art. The 39-year-old also won gold and silver in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament, according to CNN.

Musk has been training with podcaster and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Lex Fridman in preparation for the fight.

