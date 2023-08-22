GALLERY | Derek Watts' life in pictures

Veteran journalist Derek Watts died at 74 on Tuesday, 22 August.
Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, which then spread to his lungs; with the support of his family and specialists, he could continue presenting Carte Blanche.
He was diagnosed with severe sepsis after he collapsed in Hoedspruit during a family trip and said that he had to learn to walk again with the help of a physiotherapist.
In June, the investigative show announced that Watts was stepping back from his work to focus on his health, and in July, he confirmed that his 35 years on the show had reached an end.
"We're all deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and patriarch. Having been with Carte Blanche from the beginning, Derek became synonymous with the show, and we acknowledge that it's largely because of him that we have become who we are," said Carte Blanche executive producer John Webb.
"Derek was a consummate professional and a dyed-in-the-wool television journalist.
But, more importantly, he was a profoundly decent and kind man. We will miss him."
Born in Hillbrow, the long-time journalist, who grew up in Bulawayo, joined the SABC's News division in 1985 and later co-anchored its Top Sport show. He then moved to M-Net when the channel started Carte Blanche in 1988 as a new local current affairs magazine show.
HERE, WE TAKE A LOOK AT WATTS' LIFE IN PICTURES:
South African television presenter Ruda Landman with her co-anchor in the investigative, actuality TV show Carte Blanche, Derek Watts.
19 November 2008. South Africa. Carte Blanche presenter, Derek Watts with his dog, Coco.
Derek Watts, Marks Maponyane and Bryan Habana During Mens Health Event 12, 2008 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Thomas Msengana and Derek Watts during M-Net Birthday on July 26, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
14 November 2003, Derek Watts and Nothemba Madumo at the Nelson Mandela Invitational Charity and Auction Evening at the Arabella Golf Course, Kleinmond, South Africa.
November 2006, Trevor Immelman, Derek Watts and Tim Clark during the welcoming function of the Nelson Mandela Invitational presented by Coca-Cola and hosted by Gary Player at the Arabella Country Estate in Kleinmond, South Africa.
Derek Watts of M-Net with FTV Models at the hanger of 1Time Airline prior to their departure during day 1 of the 2009 Pilsner Urquell SuperSport Shootout from Pinnacle Point Golf and Beach Resort on May 29, 2009 in Mossel Bay, South Africa.
Derek Watts during M-Net's Birthday on July 26, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Corne Krige and Derek Watts during day 1 of the 2009 Pilsner Urquell SuperSport Shootout from Pinnacle Point Golf and Beach Resort on May 29, 2009 in Mossel Bay, South Africa.
Derek Watts and Gary Bailey during day 1 at the evening function of the 2009 Pilsner Urquell SuperSport Shootout from Pinnacle Point Golf and Beach Resort on May 29, 2009 in Mossel Bay, South Africa.
Andre Vos, Gary Bailey, Derek Watts and Mohale Ralebitso during day two of the 2009 Pilsner Urquell SuperSport Shootout from Pinnacle Point Golf and Beach Resort on May 30, 2009 in Mossel Bay, South Africa.
Andre Vos and Derek Watts help block the wind so Stefan Braun can putt during the final day of the 2009 Pilsner Urquell SuperSport Shootout from Pinnacle Point Golf and Beach Resort on May 31, 2009 in Mossel Bay, South Africa.
Derek Watts during day 2 of the Dimension Data Pro-Am from Fancourt on February 17, 2012 in George, South Africa
Derek Watts during the Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls at Growthpoint Kings Park on April 18, 2015 in Durban, South Africa.
Derek Watts during day 4 of the 2018 Dimension Data Pro-Am at Fancourt on February 18, 2018 in George, South Africa.
Derek Watts Carte Blanche promo photo.
Derek Watts in studio.
Derek Watts (74) speaks during an interview at his home in Bryanston on 15 July 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Derek Watts (74) and his daughter, Kirsty, with their dogs Diesel and Tiger during an interview at his home in Bryanston on July 15, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Derek Watts in studio.
Photo supplied: M-Net