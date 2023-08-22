GALLERY | Derek Watts' life in pictures

Veteran journalist Derek Watts died at 74 on Tuesday, 22 August.

Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, which then spread to his lungs; with the support of his family and specialists, he could continue presenting Carte Blanche.

He was diagnosed with severe sepsis after he collapsed in Hoedspruit during a family trip and said that he had to learn to walk again with the help of a physiotherapist.

In June, the investigative show announced that Watts was stepping back from his work to focus on his health, and in July, he confirmed that his 35 years on the show had reached an end.

"We're all deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and patriarch. Having been with Carte Blanche from the beginning, Derek became synonymous with the show, and we acknowledge that it's largely because of him that we have become who we are," said Carte Blanche executive producer John Webb.

"Derek was a consummate professional and a dyed-in-the-wool television journalist.

But, more importantly, he was a profoundly decent and kind man. We will miss him."

Born in Hillbrow, the long-time journalist, who grew up in Bulawayo, joined the SABC's News division in 1985 and later co-anchored its Top Sport show. He then moved to M-Net when the channel started Carte Blanche in 1988 as a new local current affairs magazine show.

HERE, WE TAKE A LOOK AT WATTS' LIFE IN PICTURES: