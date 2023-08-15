48m ago

'I am scared': Afrikaans rapper Angie oeh shares second cancer diagnosis

Leandra Engelbrecht
Photo: André Badenhorst

Warning: This article contains strong language. 

  • Rap artist Angie oeh has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
  • "Every time I have a little time to think about it, I cry like a pussy," she wrote in a post on Instagram.
  • In 2022, she had a cancerous tumour removed from her back.

Afrikaans mumble rap artist Angie oeh, real name Angelique Greeff, has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

"Today, I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. I am scared. I am fucking scared. Every time I have a little time to think about it, I cry like a pussy," she wrote in an Instagram post (originally written in Afrikaans) alongside a photo of her in hospital.

"How the fuck does something happen so fast without you knowing or feeling it. I am so sick that I must ask someone to hand me a bottle of water next to me. I am fucking 24."

In 2022, she had a cancerous tumour, which measured 15cm in diameter, removed from her back.

Angie started complaining about pain in her side about two months ago, her manager, Wynand Myburgh, told News24.

She visited a GP who diagnosed her with pneumonia and put her on a course of medication; however, she did not get better. Last week, she returned to the doctor, who suggested seeing an oncologist based on her medical history.

On Friday, she visited an oncologist who ran a series of tests. During the early hours of Sunday morning, she was admitted to the hospital because her pain had become unbearable. On Monday, it was confirmed that it was cancer.

Myburgh said she would have surgery and would undergo chemotherapy for six months.

"So step one is the operation today and kind of getting her to a place where hopefully she can be sent home and just prepped to start getting the chemotherapy," he said.

"It's obviously a complete shocker, you know, being that young and getting something like this twice in 12 months. She's quite a strong girl. To be honest with you, it's pretty much survival mode right now."

In her post on Instagram, Angie said she needed R200 000 for medical expenses and appealed for help. A BackaBuddy campaign has been started to raise funds, and so far, over R60 000 has been donated.

Myburgh added that the lack of medical aid coverage was a general issue in the performing arts industry. Recently, veteran actor David Rees' family also had a crowdfunding campaign to assist with medical expenses after he had a heart attack.

"Artists don't usually have that stuff in place; the sole reason is that they don't really have money to afford [medical care], especially when they're starting off their career. You get to a place where you leave a day job, you do this full time, and basically, you just get enough money together month to month to live out your dream and your passion to make ends meet."

Myburgh said people who follow Angie know she is a fighter.

"It's the same Angie going through something that she's gone through before. She'll fight it as hard as she can. If you can donate, even a R5 [can help]."


For now, Angie's career is on hold. Myburgh said the plan was to release four singles this year. Two have already been released, and a third one is almost complete. However, all the plans they had are on ice until Angie has recovered.

Angie's music career took off with her viral single Dis Jou Wyfie, which dropped at the end of 2021. She released her first EP, Sex in Afrikaans, in May 2022, followed by Mooiste Meisies later that year.

In an interview with News24 last year, she said she got into music because she discovered she had cancer in her back. "In the beginning, I think it was because I found out that I had cancer in my back. And the music in the first EP really helped me through that because I wasn't thinking about being sick. I was thinking about making music."

"Think of me. I love you all," Angie ended her post on Instagram.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
