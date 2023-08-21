'I despise that': Charlize Theron claps back at plastic surgery rumours and perceptions of ageing

Charlize Theron clapped back at rumours that she has had plastic surgery.

Theron stated that some fans thought she had a facelift.

Theron also addressed the double standards between men and women with regard to ageing.

After fans made speculations about Charlize Theron getting plastic surgery, she responded to shut down the rumours.



Theron said in an interview with Allure: "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and ageing".



Yet, people think she had a facelift, she said.

READ MORE | Charlize Theron celebrates her birthday on the picket lines in Hollywood strike

Theron directly responded to rumours of a facelift as well:

"They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just ageing! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

The 48-year-old actor also addressed the double standards between men and women that come with ageing. "I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers."



She continued:





"I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

Due to her response in the Allure interview, Theron was praised on social media, according to The Independent. Fans complimented her positive mindset and appearance.

This year, Theron appeared in Fast X, which was a box-office success. She will also appear in the upcoming film The Old Guard 2.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.







