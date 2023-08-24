12h ago

'Lite'r side' of Derek Watts: A serious news journalist, yes, but with an 'impish sense of humour'

Keitumetse Maako
Derek Watts
Derek Watts
Photo: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Though best known for his dedication to chasing "baddies" in his more than 30 years on weekly investigative journalism TV series Carte Blanche, long-time journalist Derek Watts was not always as serious when the cameras stopped rolling.

Many only got to see Watts live life on the lighter side when he featured in Castle Lite's Lite'n Up campaign, but his friend and fellow journalist, David O'Sullivan, knew all too well how much fun Watts could be.

O'Sullivan recalled some of the fun times he shared with Watts over the years of their friendship in a lengthy post on social media after news of his death was confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

derek wattscarte blanchecelebrities
