'May Derek's legacy continue to inspire us all': Carte Blanche icon mourned

Keitumetse Maako
Derek Watts
Derek Watts
Photo: Elizabeth Sejake/ Rapport/ Gallo Images

For 35 years veteran South African broadcaster Derek Watts kept the nation informed with hard-hitting investigations. Watts, 74, died on Tuesday after a battle with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Carte Blanche, the M-Net show where Watts worked, confirmed the news on social media, saying the legendary journalist had "passed away peacefully" and "surrounded by loved ones".

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his #CarteBlanche family."

derek watts
