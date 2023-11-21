UPDATE | Thembinkosi Lorch removed from Orlando Pirates activities until December

Orlando Pirates midfileder Thembinkosi Lorch received a suspended sentence during proceedings in the assault case against him on Tuesday.

The sentencing comes after he was, in June, found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on his former girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibela.

Lorch was arrested in September 2020 and released on R2 000 bail.

UPDATE: 23 November

After the assault case against soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch was concluded when he received his sentence earlier this week, his team, Orlando Pirates, said it has removed the midfielder from all its activities until next month.

Lorch, who was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibela, in June, was sentenced to three year's imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, on condition he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the same period. He was also ordered to pay R100 000 to People Opposing Women Abuse.

Per the club's statement, its recent man of the match winner is removed from club activities until Tuesday, 12 December.





Months after being found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, convicted Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch was sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Lorch was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in June this year and was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the same period.

The midfielder was also ordered to pay a R100 000 fine to non-governmental organisation, People Opposing Women Abuse, with half payable immediately and the balance in installments.

Sunday World reported Lorch was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

"State prosecutor, Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant. The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court as they were found to be non-credible witnesses," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Per a previous statement, the NPA said Mathithibala registered a case against Lorch with the Midrand police in September 2020.

Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. When she saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her. The footballer assaulted and strangled Mathithibala before his friend reportedly came to her rescue.

He was arrested and subsequently released on R2 000 bail.

After he was found guilty in June, Orlando Pirates said they had charged Lorch with "serious misconduct" following an internal investigation.



The club added they also fined him and ordered him to undergo anger management treatment.

News24 has reached out to Orlando Pirates for comment, which will be added once received.