Pre-fight drama: Mike Tyson recovers from in-flight medical scare before upcoming Jake Paul fight

US boxer Mike Tyson is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency on Sunday during a flight to Los Angeles from Miami.

Tyson "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing," his representative said in a statement on Monday.

The representative added, "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him," adding that he is "doing great."

Tyson's flight was met with first responders when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport. According to a statement by the airline, first responders were sent "due to the medical needs of a customer".

Tyson is set to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match on 20 July 2024 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix.

Responding to fake news circulating about Tyson's health, Paul wrote on X, "You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed."

In a post about the upcoming fight, Tyson wrote in a caption, "Can't wait for Jake's wake."

"Titanium Jake will sleep Iron Mike. The fun has begun," Paul wrote in the caption of a different post, which shows the two at a promotional event.

Tyson, the world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, is now 57, while Paul is 27.

In 2022, Tyson punched a man on a plane leaving San Francisco after being harassed repeatedly.

READ MORE | Mike Tyson's representative responds: 'An aggressive passenger threw water bottle at him'