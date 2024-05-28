28 May

Share

Pre-fight drama: Mike Tyson recovers from in-flight medical scare before upcoming Jake Paul fight

accreditation
Compiled by Joel Ontong
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mike Tyson, American former professional boxer, looks on during a press conference for Bunny-Man film. (Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mike Tyson, American former professional boxer, looks on during a press conference for Bunny-Man film. (Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

US boxer Mike Tyson is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency on Sunday during a flight to Los Angeles from Miami.

Tyson "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing," his representative said in a statement on Monday.

The representative added, "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him," adding that he is "doing great."

Tyson's flight was met with first responders when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport. According to a statement by the airline, first responders were sent "due to the medical needs of a customer".

Tyson is set to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match on 20 July 2024 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix.

Responding to fake news circulating about Tyson's health, Paul wrote on X, "You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed."

In a post about the upcoming fight, Tyson wrote in a caption, "Can't wait for Jake's wake."

"Titanium Jake will sleep Iron Mike. The fun has begun," Paul wrote in the caption of a different post, which shows the two at a promotional event.

Tyson, the world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, is now 57, while Paul is 27.

In 2022, Tyson punched a man on a plane leaving San Francisco after being harassed repeatedly.

READ MORE | Mike Tyson's representative responds: 'An aggressive passenger threw water bottle at him'

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
mike tysonjake paulcelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo