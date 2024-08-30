'So happy to be home': Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow welcomed by chilly weather in Cape Town

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow is in the Mother City.

The beauty queen has written a book, A Crown that Lasts: You Are Not Your Label , which was published in August.

, Tebow was last in the country in the summer when she spent Christmas with her family.

While Cape Town and the rest of the country are braving the chill before we officially welcome spring, Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow has left a warm Florida to be home in the Mother City.

The weather forecast for the weekend by the South African Weather Service is that there will be frost with mist over the interior; otherwise, it's fine and cool, but warm in places along the West Coast.

Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared snaps of herself looking warm and snug in a black coat, looking winter ready.

"Thanks for the warm welcome, Cape Town. So happy to be home," she wrote.

Tebow recently announced her first book, A Crown that Lasts: You Are Not Your Label.

READ | 'I was terrified': Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow reveal how busy schedules nearly derailed their romance

"When I sat down to begin writing it a few years ago, I realised I had so much internal work I still needed to do in order to write the message I felt God was calling me to write."

"I realised that writing this book was just as much for myself as it was for you all, and it's something I'm still learning too! The message in A Crown That Lasts isn't one I feel worthy of sharing, but it is one I feel very called to share," she wrote.

She said she prays that God will use her experiences, stories, and lessons to help others claim their true identities and increase their confidence in God.

The beauty queen loves her city, and whenever she's in town, she shares places to visit for those who would love to explore Cape Town.

In 2023, she listed various locations she recommended to those travelling around the Western Cape.

"Vineyards," she wrote. "Even if you're not a wine lover, they're still so beautiful to see and have great restaurants!"

Under "views", Tebow listed Boulders Beach, Paternoster and Camps Bay, while "day trips" included Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Hout Bay.

Tebow also listed fresh markets that her followers should check out, including the Oranjezicht City Farmers Market— "there are so many fun farmers markets, but this is my favourite!"

"A really, really special trip home this past month, celebrating Christmas with my parents and Tim, showing my girls some of my favourite places and reuniting with some old friends. Leaving SA is hard, but I'm so happy to be back with my pups and husband and ready to take on all this year has in store," she wrote.