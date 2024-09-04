56m ago

'So much made sense': Bucie Nkomo opens up about her mental health struggle and BPD diagnosis

Compiled by Constance Gaanakgomo
Bucie Nkomo. (Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images)
  • Bucie Nkomo said she is now in a good space after being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.
  • The musician said the diagnosis made sense and could explain her behaviour.
  • Bucie recently made a musical comeback after a hiatus.

Singer and songwriter Bucie Nkomo recently opened up about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). 

In an interview with David Mashabela, the songstress shared her mental health journey.

BPD is a mental illness that severely impacts a person's ability to manage their emotions. 

"It's not something that we talk about enough as Africans; it's still very taboo; it's as if you are crazy. I have been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, but so much made sense. All of it [makes sense]," she said. 

After her diagnosis, the musician said everything made sense because it could explain her behaviour. 

"I used to freak out in my anger. I am calm, that's me. I like being like this. I like laughing, and I don't want to be mad. When I'm mad, it's like something switches, and I just see red, and when I snap out of it, it's always like, did I do that?"

She said her sister, who was also diagnosed, pushed her to take it seriously. 

Describing how she found out about her diagnosis, she said she sought help online and consulted a psychologist who assisted her.

Bucie said she is now in a better space where she has mastered laughing through life's challenges with her sister by her side. 

"Being able to control your emotions? That's not easy. When you can do it, and you don't need anything to help you do it, and you do it by yourself sober-minded."

Watch the episode here

The singer recently made a musical comeback. She addressed the reason for her return, saying she was not forced to quit music by her estranged husband. 

READ  | 'People give my ex-husband way too much credit': Easy To Love singer Bucie Nkomo on musical comeback

In an interview with Radio 2000, Nkomo said: "People give my ex-husband way too much credit by saying he made me quit music. He didn't; it was time for me to take a break.

"I wanted to start a family, I wanted to have children, and I needed to be there because I know how the industry is. I needed to be there for my children. I wanted to be present for my children and knew that if I continued with being in the industry, there was no way that I would be that kind of mother to my children."

In a 2017 interview, she said her Rebirth album was her last, Sunday World reported.

"One thing that happened while I was on that break is that God... when God calls you to do something, and you run away from it, He makes everything around you uncomfortable because you need to go and do what you were called to do, so I am back now because this is a calling. I couldn't run away from it," Nkomo continued in her interview with the radio station.

