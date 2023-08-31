24m ago

Share

WATCH | Family, friends and colleagues honour Derek Watts at memorial service

accreditation
Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
In Memoriam Derek Watts.
In Memoriam Derek Watts.
Photo: M-Net
  • Derek Watts' family, friends and industry colleagues will pay him tribute at his memorial service on Thursday morning.
  • In line with the family's wishes, it will be a private service.
  • Watts died last Wednesday after a battle with skin cancer that spread to his lungs.

Family, friends and industry colleagues of veteran Carte Blanche investigative journalist Derek Watts will pay tribute to him when his memorial service takes place on Thursday morning. The private service, per the family's wishes, starts at 11:30.

Watts died last Wednesday after a battle with skin cancer that spread to his lungs. He was diagnosed with the disease in early 2022.

Speakers during the memorial service include his wife Belinda; siblings Roy Watts and Gaynor Schiff; industry colleagues Bongani Bingwa and Devi Sankaree Govender, and friends Gavin Verejes and Paul Kelley.

READ MORE | 'Lite'r side' of Derek Watts: A serious news journalist, yes, but with an 'impish sense of humour'

"Our beloved father and husband filled our lives with a light that can never be extinguished. His presence was a constant source of strength, kindness and unwavering support," his family said.

Acts to remember and honour Watts began at the weekend when Carte Blanche dedicated its hour-long episode to him.

He worked on the show until earlier in the year when he announced he would not return after stepping back to focus on his health.

"Derek's generosity knew no bounds. He gave freely and without hesitation, enriching the lives of everyone he encountered," the family continued. "His acts of kindness are a reflection of his pure heart, a heart that beat with compassion and empathy for all. And his patience, his ability to listen and understand, taught us the true meaning of love and devotion."

ALSO READ | 'May Derek's legacy continue to inspire us all': Carte Blanche icon mourned

"In this time of sorrow, we find solace in knowing that Derek's legacy lives on within each of us. We pledge to carry forward his values of kindness, generosity and patience, using them as a compass to navigate our lives."

Watts is survived by his wife and their two children, Tyrone and Kirstin.

WATCH THE MEMORIAL SERVICE HERE:



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
derek wattslocal celebritiescarte blanche
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free »

26 Aug

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free »
Kaley Cuoco stars in crime caper Based on a True Story »

26 Aug

Kaley Cuoco stars in crime caper Based on a True Story »
Lady Zamar's story exposed in Showmax Original Unfollowed

26 Aug

Lady Zamar's story exposed in Showmax Original Unfollowed
Kaley Cuoco stars in crime caper Based on a True Story»

18 Aug

Kaley Cuoco stars in crime caper Based on a True Story»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo