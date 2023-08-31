WATCH | Family, friends and colleagues honour Derek Watts at memorial service

Derek Watts' family, friends and industry colleagues will pay him tribute at his memorial service on Thursday morning.

In line with the family's wishes, it will be a private service.



Watts died last Wednesday after a battle with skin cancer that spread to his lungs.

Speakers during the memorial service include his wife Belinda; siblings Roy Watts and Gaynor Schiff; industry colleagues Bongani Bingwa and Devi Sankaree Govender, and friends Gavin Verejes and Paul Kelley.

"Our beloved father and husband filled our lives with a light that can never be extinguished. His presence was a constant source of strength, kindness and unwavering support," his family said.

Acts to remember and honour Watts began at the weekend when Carte Blanche dedicated its hour-long episode to him.

He worked on the show until earlier in the year when he announced he would not return after stepping back to focus on his health.

"Derek's generosity knew no bounds. He gave freely and without hesitation, enriching the lives of everyone he encountered," the family continued. "His acts of kindness are a reflection of his pure heart, a heart that beat with compassion and empathy for all. And his patience, his ability to listen and understand, taught us the true meaning of love and devotion."

"In this time of sorrow, we find solace in knowing that Derek's legacy lives on within each of us. We pledge to carry forward his values of kindness, generosity and patience, using them as a compass to navigate our lives."

Watts is survived by his wife and their two children, Tyrone and Kirstin.

WATCH THE MEMORIAL SERVICE HERE:





