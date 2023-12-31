Tyla's meteoric rise: 2023's breakout star grabs Obama's attention

In a not–so–surprising turn of events considering the epic 2023 that she has had, talented new artist Tyla has managed to captivate former US president Barack Obama.

The ex-president took to X (formerly known as Twitter) last week to share his admiration for the rising star, placing her among a number of outstanding African artists in his annual list of favourites.

Obama's tradition of sharing his favourite books, movies, and music at the end of each year is well-known, dating back to 2015 when he compiled a list with his wife, Michelle.