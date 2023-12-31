31 Dec 2023

Share

Tyla's meteoric rise: 2023's breakout star grabs Obama's attention

accreditation
Kaunda Selisho
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New York, 19 April: Tyla Seethal attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event
New York, 19 April: Tyla Seethal attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event
Arturo Holmes

In a not–so–surprising turn of events considering the epic 2023 that she has had, talented new artist Tyla has managed to captivate former US president Barack Obama.

The ex-president took to X (formerly known as Twitter) last week to share his admiration for the rising star, placing her among a number of outstanding African artists in his annual list of favourites. 

Obama's tradition of sharing his favourite books, movies, and music at the end of each year is well-known, dating back to 2015 when he compiled a list with his wife, Michelle. 

Read this for free
South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.
Try our free 14-day trial
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
tylabarack obamamusic
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and...

03 Jul

WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and new leaders
The economic and social impact of illness

03 Jul

The economic and social impact of illness
Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards

01 Jul

Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24171.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo