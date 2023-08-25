'I'm honoured to attend': The special reason for Prince Harry's upcoming UK visit

Prince Harry will attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in the UK in September.

The Duke of Sussex has been a patron of the charity for 15 years.

Harry will spend time with each winner before the ceremony in addition to presenting an award and delivering a speech.

According to People, the Duke of Sussex has been a patron of the charity, dedicated to improving the quality of life of seriously ill children, for 15 years. The publication reports that WellChild is one of the few organisations he has retained since stepping back from being a full-time royal.

The prince will spend time with each winner and their family at a pre-ceremony reception, present an award and deliver a speech at the ceremony, which will be held on 7 September.

"For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritises the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families," Prince Harry said in a statement.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I'm honoured to attend this year's awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

After that, the Duke will head to Düsseldorf, Germany, for the annual Invictus Games.





Last week, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming docu-series Heart of Invictus. According to the streaming service, the series will join the competitors as they train and follow the organisers as they work to prepare for the Games.

The last time Harry was in the UK was in June when he gave evidence against a tabloid publisher whose titles he accuses of unlawful activities.

