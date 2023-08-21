UK royals catch heat for missing Women's World Cup as Spanish royals celebrate first-ever victory

Spain won their first FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday.

The royals of Spain were at the game to celebrate with the team.

Meanwhile, the British royals received backlash for not attending.

Spain won their first Women's World Cup on Sunday, beating England by 1-0, with Olga Carmona scoring the winning goal.





Spanish Queen Letizia and Princess Infanta Sofía joined the team to celebrate their victory. The two royals watched the game at the Stadium Australia in Sydney alongside the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino.



While the Spanish royals were there to celebrate with their team, the British royals stayed home and supported their team remotely.

In a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Prince William wished the English team good luck and apologised that his family would not be there in person. According to CNN, Prince William was criticised online for not attending the game.

"We're so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you have inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves," he said.

Good luck for tomorrow @Lionesses ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/a4WJ7ycVTK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2023

After the game, Prince William wrote on X that although they didn't achieve the desired outcome, the English team still had done the nation proud.

"Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories."

In a post on X, the Spanish royal family thanked the football team.



They also wrote:



"Champions!! Champions!! World Champions!! You are the best soccer players in the world. This is FOOTBALL and it is HISTORY!"

At the end of the match, Princess Infanta Sofía and Queen Letizia went to the locker room of the Spanish team and congratulated the players and coaching staff, according to a statement from the Royal Family.

