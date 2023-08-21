46m ago

Share

UK royals catch heat for missing Women's World Cup as Spanish royals celebrate first-ever victory

accreditation
Compiled by Joel Ontong
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Spain's Queen Letizia (C) lifts the trophy as Spain's players and officials celebrate after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023.
Spain's Queen Letizia (C) lifts the trophy as Spain's players and officials celebrate after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023.
Photo: WILLIAM WEST/AFP
  • Spain won their first FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday.
  • The royals of Spain were at the game to celebrate with the team.
  • Meanwhile, the British royals received backlash for not attending.

Spain won their first Women's World Cup on Sunday, beating England by 1-0, with Olga Carmona scoring the winning goal.


Spanish Queen Letizia and Princess Infanta Sofía joined the team to celebrate their victory. The two royals watched the game at the Stadium Australia in Sydney alongside the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

While the Spanish royals were there to celebrate with their team, the British royals stayed home and supported their team remotely.

Queen Letizia of Spain (R) attends the awards cere
Queen Letizia of Spain (R) attends the awards ceremony after the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20 August 2023.

In a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Prince William wished the English team good luck and apologised that his family would not be there in person. According to CNN, Prince William was criticised online for not attending the game.

"We're so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you have inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves," he said.

After the game, Prince William wrote on X that although they didn't achieve the desired outcome, the English team still had done the nation proud.

"Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L), Queen Letizia
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L), Queen Letizia of Spain (2nd L) and Spanish Princess Sofia (C) attend the awards ceremony after the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20 August 2023.

In a post on X, the Spanish royal family thanked the football team.

They also wrote:

"Champions!! Champions!! World Champions!! You are the best soccer players in the world. This is FOOTBALL and it is HISTORY!"

At the end of the match, Princess Infanta Sofía and Queen Letizia went to the locker room of the Spanish team and congratulated the players and coaching staff, according to a statement from the Royal Family.




We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
football world cupprince williamspainenglandaustraliafootballroyals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Kaley Cuoco stars in crime caper Based on a True Story»

18 Aug

Kaley Cuoco stars in crime caper Based on a True Story»
Binge Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2»

18 Aug

Binge Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

18 Aug

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
It's a thin line between trust and betrayal in A Friend of the Family»

17 Aug

It's a thin line between trust and betrayal in A Friend of the Family»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

4h ago

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

4h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo