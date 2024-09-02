Passion, poise and pageant perfection: Bonang Matheba reflects on B'dazzled journey as season ends

The second season of Bonang Matheba's reality show B'dazzled wraps up with an episode that promises glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments.

Despite not hosting the Miss Universe Pageant, Bonang has channelled her talents into elevating Miss South Africa's prestigious event, showcasing her professionalism and dedication.

The finale celebrates her achievements and the hard work of her team, inviting viewers to witness the culmination of passion, perseverance, and poise.

The second season of Bonang Matheba's celebrated reality show B'dazzled draws to a close after a six-episode run and the media personality sounds proud of what she has accomplished.



"Like the content on B'dazzled by Bonang, I want to focus on creating various kinds of platforms for the inspirational, educational and fun content that my followers want to see, and that I believe in. I want to motivate people, and even help them to become better versions of themselves by sharing my industry and entrepreneurial experiences," she said in a statement issued to News24.



In 2022, the Miss Universe organisation underwent significant change, losing its long-time host Steve Harvey and gaining a new owner, Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip.

In a social media post in December of that year, Jakrajutatip asked her social media followers to suggest names for potential hosts for the pageant's live finale.

Matheba's name topped the list alongside media personalities Jeannie Mai, Zuri Hall and Ashley Graham. She unfortunately did not get as far as fans hoped she would but she channelled her talents into hosting the Miss South Africa live finale.

She is now famed for the level of professionalism she brings to the role, even going as far as flying in stylists and a glam team to dress her for the live event.

This year, she is using her platform to give her fans and pageant lovers a detailed look at the planning that goes into pulling it off. She tells News24:

This final episode is a sneak peek into this year’s thrilling ride up to the crowning of Miss South Africa that everyone has been waiting for.

The B'dazzled star and executive producer says episode 6 promises to deliver all the glitz, glamour, and grit that fans have come to adore, along with some surprising twists, guest appearances, candid moments, and heartfelt diary sessions in Bonang's signature flair.

Elevating from last year's glimpse into her Miss South Africa finale preparations, this year invites viewers to watch her juggle the high stakes demands of one of South Africa’s most prestigious events.

From exquisite fashion choices to high-pressure rehearsals, viewers will witness the meticulous planning and dedication that goes into making Miss South Africa an event of elegance and empowerment.

Bonang’s journey throughout the series has been nothing short of inspirational. This finale episode not only celebrates her extraordinary achievements but also highlights the team of talented individuals who bring it all together.

She concludes by inviting long-time fans, fashion lovers and pageant fanatics to "witness the culmination of passion, perseverance, and poise" by enjoying the final episode of B'dazzled by Bonang which she says offers something for everyone.

Watch the finale tonight at 18:00 on S3 (DStv 193)