2m ago

Share

SABC entices license holders with R300 000 giveaway

accreditation
Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: christina reichl photography/Getty Images

In a bid to have more people pay their TV licenses, the SABC is enticing license holders with an all-expenses-paid trip for two, valued at a whopping R300 000. Winners can attend either the Bundesliga soccer match in Germany or arts and music festival Coachella in California.

The all-expenses paid trip is one of many incentives the SABC is offering license holders. There are also weekly prizes, which include electronic sets, devices, airtimes and data, to be won until Friday, 15 December.

sabc
The SABC is giving away an all-expenses-paid trip for two valued at R300 000.

"This viewers competition aims to ignite excitement and encourage TV license renewals or new purchases while offering valued customers a chance to win these unforgettable prizes," a statement reads.

To find out more about the competition, visit www.winaholidaywithsabctvlicenses.co.za.


 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tvsabc
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free »

04 Sep

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free »
Sexy scandals in This Body Works for Me S2

04 Sep

Sexy scandals in This Body Works for Me S2
Brit crime drama at its best in The Bay S3-4 »

04 Sep

Brit crime drama at its best in The Bay S3-4 »
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free »

26 Aug

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free »
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

3h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

3h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo