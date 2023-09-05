SABC entices license holders with R300 000 giveaway

In a bid to have more people pay their TV licenses, the SABC is enticing license holders with an all-expenses-paid trip for two, valued at a whopping R300 000. Winners can attend either the Bundesliga soccer match in Germany or arts and music festival Coachella in California.

The all-expenses paid trip is one of many incentives the SABC is offering license holders. There are also weekly prizes, which include electronic sets, devices, airtimes and data, to be won until Friday, 15 December.

Photo: Supplied

"This viewers competition aims to ignite excitement and encourage TV license renewals or new purchases while offering valued customers a chance to win these unforgettable prizes," a statement reads.

To find out more about the competition, visit www.winaholidaywithsabctvlicenses.co.za.

