EXTRACT | George Stephanopoulos tells horrors of 2021's Capitol chaos from inside The Situation Room

No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room. It has been the epicentre of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades.

In his new book, George Stephanopoulos, the political news host and former advisor to US President Bill Clinton, recounts the history-making crises from the place where 12 presidents made their highest-pressure decisions: the White House Situation Room.

BOOK: The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis by George Stephanopoulos with Lisa Dickey (Grand Central)