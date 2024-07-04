39m ago

Share

EXTRACT | George Stephanopoulos tells horrors of 2021's Capitol chaos from inside The Situation Room

accreditation
George Stephanopoulos and Lisa Dickey
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos. (Supplied)
The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos. (Supplied)

No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room. It has been the epicentre of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades.

In his new book, George Stephanopoulos, the political news host and former advisor to US President Bill Clinton, recounts the history-making crises from the place where 12 presidents made their highest-pressure decisions: the White House Situation Room.

BOOK: The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis by George Stephanopoulos with Lisa Dickey (Grand Central)

Read this for free
South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.
Try our free 14-day trial
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
george stephanopoulosbooks
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and...

03 Jul

WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and new leaders
The economic and social impact of illness

03 Jul

The economic and social impact of illness
Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards

01 Jul

Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24171.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo