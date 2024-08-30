Tadaa! A new good-times ice cream eatery has opened its doors on Cape Town's Kloof Nek Road

There's a new, effervescent ice cream eatery competing for scoops in Cape Town as the city says goodbye to winter and cautiously embraces warmer days ahead.

Tadaa! Ice Cream officially opened its doors on 30 August on Kloof Nek Road, with a bright pink storefront and melting disco ball display that's hard to miss.

The local spot is a dream realised for German-born founder Lena Sönnichsen, who spoke to News24 Food at a media launch on the eve of opening day.

All in and all natural



The new, playful brand serves up all-natural ice cream that's made fresh on site using locally sourced ingredients, including pestachios from Komati Foods in Observatory and fruits from farmers across the Western Cape.

"That means there's no artificial flavouring, there's no artificial colourants, it really is artisinal methods and ingredients sourced locally. It's really about creating something delicious out of local ingredients." Lena explains.

Sometimes it meant foraging for Cape Rough skinned lemons in her friend Nicky's backyard; but the juice is worth the squeeze and the fresh products add a zestfulness to some of her fruitier flavours, like the G&T sorbet, which catches you off guard in the best possible way.

Qama Qukula/News24

The gelatin-free ice cream concept focuses on creative, indulgent and experimental flavour combinations, with a malleable menu that offers up to 24 different flavour at any given time.



"We've gone deep with just ice cream, this is what we're selling, we don't have have coffee, we don't do waffles, we're just ice cream for days. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, this is a no judgement zone," Lena professes.

Qama Qukula/News24

Some of the offerings in the ice cream display include child-friendly, familiar favourites like vanilla, hazelnut, pistachio, granadilla, mango, very berry yhogurt, and chocolate.



But for the rule breakers who are looking for more daring pairings, liquorice and white chocolate, marzipan pear or blueberry mascerpone with pieces of meringue will get the flavour party flowing.

Qama Qukula/News24

When News24 Food attended the media launch on the eve Tadaa!'s 30 August opening, the stars of the show were the Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk, the blueberry mascerpone with pieces of meringue, the grapfruit cinnamon sorbet, and the G&T sorbet. They were all certainly worthy of the brand's wow-factor name.



Tadaa!'s ice cream and sorbets are available scooped in a cup or cone and in 600ml tubs that are perfect to enjoy at home or on the beach as the Cape Town weather gets warmer.

Qama Qukula/News24

Some of the sweet treats on offer include vegan-friendly and halaal-friendly options and there are also half-servings, known as an "almost-scoop", to accomodate all members of the family.



“There's going to be something hopefully for everyone,” says Lena, who left her life behind in Germany to chase post-pandemic bliss in the Mother City. Lena describes her assortment of ice creams as a "a love letter to Cape Town" - a place she says is brimming with vibrant and kind-hearted people. She adds: Ice cream is joy, ice cream is indulgent, and it's a little luxury! That is what I'm hoping to build with Tadaa!, right smack in the middle of the city. Lena, a former public relations executive at Airbnb, never imagined that the dormant dream of running her own ice cream eatery would one day come to pass.

However, life has been full of surprises. And her passionate heart shines through with each delicious dip. Qama Qukula/News24 Lena's aim is to bring small moments of joy and delight to locals, who have shown her warmth and generousity during her time in the country. The goal is to become woven into the tapestry of the inner city, ideally on a first-name basis with and memorising the regular orders of parents on school runs, lunch break revellers, city strollers and the nighttime crowd alike. She's made her taget market and intentions very clear. "I truly believe the tourists will go where the locals go."

She continues: I'm in a residential area on purpose, because I think it's that sort of community vibe that I'm trying to bring to life where you come for the scoops and you stay for the vibes. And you run into someone that you know. She has been churning out positive energy in preparation for opening day. During her first full production day making ice cream a few weekends ago, she put on a random playlist and says Cold as Ice was the first song to play.

In her books, there's no better omen than that. Qama Qukula/News24 Hours before the doors of her whimsical sundae spot opened to the general public, the German native is overcome with peace. "I somehow think this was all meant to be."

She credits her supportive team, among them servers Khanya and Bron, for the unexpected calm as she shares her audacious venture with Capetonians.

Address: 17 Kloof Nek Road, Gardens, Cape Town 8001.



Opening Times: From 1pm to at least 9pm (longer on warm and sunny days), Monday to Sunday.



Prices: R45 for a single scoop, R30 for a smaller “almost scoop” and R150 for the 600ml take home tub.







