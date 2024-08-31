HELLO WEEKEND | From South Africa to Thailand: Essential packing tips from a first-time visitor

Hello Weekend, 31 August 2024.

The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine is stuffed full of interviews, reviews, excerpts, and in-depth stories. Enjoy the read.

What I wish I had packed for my first trip to Thailand: A South African woman’s perspective

By: Kaunda Selisho

As we waited to disembark after an eight-hour flight from Dubai back to Johannesburg following a week-long stay in Thailand, the unnamed man seated across me in the four-seater row made some small talk to pass the time.

After asking where I was travelling from, we realised we were both South African and had just been to Thailand on separate holidays. Though I was just returning from my first trip, he was returning from his sixth, and I'm so glad I could fully understand why he had fallen in love with the island nation that so many people around the world flock to for their holidays.

As I went through customs at OR Tambo, grateful to be back home, I began daydreaming about my next visit, making a mental list of things not to forget when packing.

Filmscape's LED Volume: Revolutionising African filmmaking with virtual production magic

By: Thinus Ferreira

The new Star Wars TV series is being produced in Los Angeles, utilising advanced technology. The new Percy Jackson series was filmed earlier in Canada. Cape Town now boasts Africa's first LED Volume, providing a virtual video wall for local and international filmmakers.

Filmscape at Atlantic Studios in Milnerton has built the continent's first LED Volume, where everything from car commercials to short films and American TV series has already been shot with scenes captured on camera, not on-location, on a physical set, or in front of a green screen, but against a backdrop of huge LED panels displaying any background imaginable.

Stuart Johnston | Karmann Ghia - my connection to a wonderful little car

By: Stuart Johnston

Cars in the Park, the annual get-together for classic car freaks in August, is notable for its humungous amount of beautiful machinery and meeting place where motorheads can share their passion.

Sometimes, you meet so many old friends and new acquaintances that you must make a concerted effort to keep moving around the track so you can check out motorised curiosities and not get too involved in the conversation.

This past event on 4 August, I was finally making my way up to the spot where our car was parked when I received a call from organiser Emil Kuschke, saying he had someone who wanted to meet me and present me with a gift in return for a small favour.

A tale of two hotels: The Cullinan and Arabella Golf Resort and Spa promise unmatched comfort

By: Leandra Engelbrecht

It's a dreary grey Tuesday evening in what feels like Cape Town's never-ending winter as I check into The Cullinan. Stepping into the rejuvenated lobby of one of the most photographed hotel lobbies in the country, I am immediately enveloped by a sense of cosiness radiating from the elegant surroundings and the warm, welcoming staff.

There's a lively bustle at the reception, which, strangely enough, is one of the things I love most about hotels. People are checking in—some from overseas, others hustling to their rooms after a long day of conferencing. And then there's me, who's there for a media tour, delighted to escape my daily commute back to the Northern Suburbs.

REVIEW | Designed for selfie fanatics: My month with the easy-to-love Tecno Spark 20P

By: Constance Gaanakgomo

I've always been a fan of Android phones and never wanted to switch to an IOS device. My last phone was a Huawei, and as a person who could benefit from becoming more tech-savvy, I need a functional phone that has a lot of space and is easy on the eye. That was what the Tecno Spark 20P did for me during the review period I had it for. It gave me the allure of using an expensive device at an affordable price. I enjoyed that, though I've never used the device before; manoeuvring around the phone was not overwhelming or strange, as it has the standard features of any Android phone.

FEATURE | Vergenoegd Löw: International investment in Stellenbosch-by-the-sea

By: Daléne Fourie

One of the three historic estates along the Lower Eerste River, Vergenoegd Löw, was purchased by German entrepreneur Dr Peter Löw in 2015. He has since then set about an extensive restoration and reinvigoration plan for the 160ha estate, situated about 3km from Macassar Beach, successfully closing the circle of reinvigoration of historic wine estates in the area. With Corius Visser at the helm since 2019, the farm undertook a total vine replanting of its 55ha and, in 2021, employed CPUT and Elsenburg graduate Mvuselelo Dalicuba as winemaker to continue the proud legacy.

ALSO READ:

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Which couples will stay together on Married At First Sight Mzansi? Married at First Sight Mzansi (MAFSM) follows a group of singles who agree to marry partners chosen for them by a team of relationship experts. Looking forward to a perfect match, they meet for the first time on their wedding day. As the show nears the end of its 13-episode run, News24 Life Deputy Editor Kaunda Selisho makes her predictions for which couples will continue after the show.



The end of another era? Germany’s best car seat company is in trouble: Seats are a car feature that makes the most difference but can be the trickiest to get right. Uniform seat shapes are needed for all driver/passenger sizes and proportions. Your car doesn't come with small, medium, or large-size seats, now does it? The sheer diversity of potential driver and passenger sizes makes it wildly challenging for car seat designers to create a seat that works for all. Beyond the sizing and ergonomic design issues, there's the safety and labour problems. Seats are an integral car safety feature, and crucial to crash testing. That creates an additional engineering burden for design teams.

From online buddies to bride, groom: How Shonees, Zuko found a way back to each other after losing touch: Johannesburg couple Shonees and Zuko first met online and began a friendly relationship. Life quickly happened, and the pair lost touch. Years later, they reconnected and decided to take things offline. Shonees shares: "In September 2017, we finally reconnected and decided to meet up at a friend's house, and that's when everything changed." According to the 25-year-old, it was love at first sight for both of them and before she knew it, sparks were flying.

Main image: Supplied/ Club Med