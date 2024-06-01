HELLO WEEKEND | Stargazing at adults-only private game reserve Babohi

Hello Weekend, 01 June 2024.

The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine is stuffed full of interviews, reviews, excerpts, and in-depth stories. Enjoy the read.

Stargazing at Babohi, an idyllic adults-only private game reserve in the Waterberg

By: Kaunda Selisho

According to indigenous South African folklore, a little girl invented the stars to bring her father home.

The unnamed little girl lived during a time when the men of her tribe would go out and hunt, so one night, when her father took too long to return, she brainstormed ways to get him back home.

She got the bright idea to collect the embers and ash of a dying fire and blew them into the wind, creating the stars and constellations to help guide him home.

Qwabi Private Game Reserve field guide Darian de Bruin told this intriguing tale to a handful of guests atop a hill in the game reserve following an evening game drive.

Flat tummy loading: 'I tried laser lipo, and the results were pleasantly surprising'

By: Marilynn Manuel

As someone who is terribly afraid of needles and any other kind of pain, the idea of undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is as likely as me skydiving without a parachute. So, when I stumbled upon the concept of laser lipo, it felt like I had solved all my problems.

And so my laser lipo adventure - a journey from flab to fab, began.

My day kicked off with a cocktail of mild jitters and a bucketload of excitement at the thought of kissing my belly fat goodbye (hopefully) once and for all.

A Gen-Z wine cheatsheet: Top-rated South African winter wines that can't be ignored

By: Daléne Fourie

Standing in line to vote on Wednesday a lovely girl from the NEXT generation, Z, stood ahead of me. (Generation Z is defined as people born after 1996.) She was playing video games on her phone. When we eventually started chatting, she was confident and knowledgeable, though upon learning what I do, she informed me without much fanfare that she doesn't really drink. De-alcoholised wine, perhaps, or vodka and soda, vodka and lime, a seltzer, but mostly non-alcoholic.

Though she did have a vape glued to her hand - sorry Gen Z, I had to get a stab in somewhere. (She did acknowledge it as a dangerous vice, thus proof that Gen Z is not as health conscious as we're led to believe, perhaps just more interested in maintaining their faculties, or when they do indulge, chasing a more natural high with no side-effects. Hangovers are so OVER.)

'We're kind of like stunt coordinators': How SA's intimacy coordinators keep sex scenes safe

By: Gabi Zietsman

There's more to a sex scene in film and TV than just sex. The movement, the sounds, and the performance overall don't just happen naturally or are improvised by the actors. Behind the sweaty bodies is a vital crew member who keeps hormones and consent in check - the intimacy coordinator. A relatively recent compulsory addition to most film and TV sets since the industry-changing #MeToo movement, they advocate for the comfort and safety of actors and crew in their most vulnerable moments.

"We're kind of like stunt coordinators, but for intimate scenes," explains Sara Blecher, one of the pioneering intimacy coordinators in South Africa focused on developing the profession in the country.

Off-road oasis: Africa's 4x4 safari shift powers tourism revival

By: Selene Brophy

The 4x4 safari market in Southern Africa is experiencing a notable resurgence as travel booking patterns for self-drive adventures extend beyond seasonality.

Facing stiff competition from Australia and New Zealand, fleet constraints, and charged political climates, 4x4 rental specialists now focus on meeting customer demands through quality rather than quantity.

'I just wanted to exist': Author Candice Carty-Williams on blackness, growing up, her novels and tattoos

By: Charlotte Bauer

Candice Carty-Williams was driving in circles around the unfamiliar English countryside, trying to find Jojo Moyes' house.

She was lost and she was late, very late, for what she knew could be the most important date with destiny of her life.

To make matters worse, she'd never driven outside London before. In fact, she'd hardly driven at all, not since getting her licence – she didn't even own a car but had borrowed a friend's.

Carty-Williams was 25 and working in the marketing department of a major publishing house when opportunity knocked.

Behind the Wild Coast's newest beach lodge – in the unspoilt Mkambati Nature Reserve: "One of the first things we recommend when arriving at GweGwe is to take off your shoes," says Natural Selection guide Matt Stanford. "It helps to ground yourself and connect with the Earth."

Stanford, propped against the door of a branded open-top Land Cruiser, looks every part the safari guide and not the long-haired yogi his words might suggest.

Affairs, diseases and menages a trois – real Regency sex was even raunchier than Bridgerton suggests: Many fans of the Netflix Regency series, Bridgerton, tune in for the steamy sex scenes, as much as the period drama. But how authentic are the show’s love scenes compared to the experience of sex in real Regency Britain?

One reality not mentioned in the show is how common sexually transmitted disease was. An estimated fifth of Londoners suffered from syphilis in the late 18th century. And a greater proportion would have suffered from other afflictions, such as gonorrhoea or chlamydia.

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections: Join Chrizelda Kekana and Mihlali Ntsabo on this episode of Brand New Adults as they navigate the daunting democratic duty that all South Africans are faced with this year - deciding which political party to vote for and why - through light-hearted conversation.

Main image: Supplied