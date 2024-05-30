Lose a phone or a tooth? Survey reveals surprising smartphone stats and SA's mobile dependence

South Africans are showing a strong attachment to their smartphones, with over 40% preferring to endure a traffic jam rather than spend an hour without their phone.

Smartphones are seen as essential tools for enhancing users' lives, offering benefits in economic, mobility, health, entertainment, and safety aspects.

70% of users report increased productivity through work-related smartphone use, and AI integration is enhancing smartphones' capabilities further.

For more lifestyle news, go to the News24 Life front page.

Having your smartphone in hand for most of the day has become a normal part of our everyday lives, thanks to the digital world we live in.

But just how extreme is our addiction to smartphones in South Africa?

A recent Consumer Smartphone Usage survey by Adoozy, a South African mobile phone power bank provider, revealed that South Africans are truly in love with their smartphones.

So much so that over 40% of the participants said they would rather sit through a traffic jam and endure the frustration it causes than go an hour without their phones.

About 16% said they prefer the pain and trauma of visiting the dentist to going without their phones. The constant use of our smartphones indicates that there's a thin line between addiction and a genuine need for them and the convenience they provide.

Adoozy CEO Kegan Peffer sees the increased use of smartphones as a huge part of helping South Africans live better lives, describing it as an economic, mobility, health and wellness, entertainment, and safety enabler of immense value.

READ | An entertainment dashboard at your fingertips: How LG's QNED TV won over this young mother

"Young South Africans, in particular, get a lot of flak over how much time they spend on their phones. Of course, we should be using smartphones responsibly. But people have fully embraced the extent to which a modern mobile phone can enhance and add value to their daily lives.

"For example, in a country bedevilled by crime and violence against women, 72% of respondents in our survey answered ‘yes’ to the question ‘Have you ever used your mobile phone to get out of a dangerous situation?’ That is a potentially life-saving benefit," he said.

Peffer added that in addition to entertainment, smartphones also help users track their health and tackle financial tasks safely.

"South African consumers use their smartphones every day to send money, to bank and make payments, buy food, for ride-hailing, to navigate their way around, and to be more effective at work and in their businesses. They even rely on their phones to monitor their health with apps like fitness trackers," he said.

Here’s what South Africans use their phones for

According to the survey, 49.5% use their devices for banking transactions, while 23.6% use them to order rides on e-hailing platforms. About 19% said they use it for GPS navigation, followed by using food ordering platforms.

In addition to forming part of their banking and health, smartphones also serve as a productivity tool, according to the respondents.

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.

Around 70% said using their smartphones for work-related activities increases their productivity, while 63% revealed that they do use their smartphones for work.

Only 29% said they use them for work “sometimes”. Additionally, almost 35% said they 'frequently' use their phones for meetings on Zoom or Teams. 50% said they sometimes do.

"For corporate work-from-homers, busy executives, hustling entrepreneurs, and the self-employed, the smartphone has been a game-changer. In an economy where entrepreneurs and small businesses are our hope for the future, it’s an office in your pocket or your handbag.

"As AI becomes more incorporated into smartphones, that capability will only increase. For example, the international Computing Technology Industry Association published statistics in February this year indicating that 97% of mobile users are already using AI-powered voice assistants," he said.

Additional findings from the survey: