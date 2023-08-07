35m ago

27 schools closed due to taxi strike in Cape Town

Warda Meyer
  • Western Cape schools were open on Monday amid the ongoing taxi strike.
  • However, the education department said 27 schools were forced to close.
  • A dispute between the SA Nation Taxi Counil and the City of Cape Town led to the withdrawal of all minibus taxis.

The Western Cape Education Department said 27 schools had to close on Monday and some schools allowed learners to leave early amid violent strike action by taxi operators in Cape Town.

Many children were among those stranded last Thursday when the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) withdrew its services before peak hour due to a dispute with the City of Cape Town related to vehicle impoundments.

It led to sporadic stone throwing and arson attacks on other forms of public transport. 

The Education MEC, David Maynier, said the taxi strike prevented a total of 456 020 learners and 17 449 staff members from getting to school on Monday.

"This is a significant increase from the 287 000 learners and 9 500 staff members who were absent on Friday, and is a devastating loss of teaching and learning time that our children simply cannot afford," he said.

"We are committed to keeping schools open as far as possible and where it is safe to do so, not just as places of learning, but as places of safety and nutritional support for children. Decisions to close selected schools will be taken on a case-by-case basis, and the school in question will inform parents."

The department said rumours that schools were being targeted spread wildly on Monday, resulting in panic and confusion.

"No school has reported such an incident. We appeal to the public not to share fake news. Adding to the uncertainty is irresponsible and puts our learners at risk.

The department urged school communities to report any harassment or intimidation of learners, so that appropriate legal action could be taken.

"We will not tolerate anyone preventing our children from accessing their constitutional right to education," he said.


