28m ago

add bookmark

'A wake up call': Neighbouring countries felt shockwave of SA's unrest

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steers in Umgeni Road in Durban was set alight during unrest.
Steers in Umgeni Road in Durban was set alight during unrest.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Namibia warned of oxygen and food shortage due to possible export delays.
  • Observers have warned Namibia to address similar socio-economic issues.
  • Pro-government commentators in Zimbabwe point to South Africa's land question.

South Africa's neighbours felt the shockwaves of days of unrest and looting, prompting some to rethink their economic reliance on the regional power.

In Namibia, the effect was immediate. In commenting on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the unrest in South Africa threatened Namibia's oxygen supply.

"The oxygen is being procured from South Africa and brought into Namibia by trucks. The current events in South Africa may pose a threat to the seamless supply of oxygen to Namibia," Shangula told The Namibian newspaper.

READ | How taxi association Santaco became the unlikely heroes of #UnrestSA

The unrest also affected burials, with the majority of coffins imported from South Africa.

Namibia was experiencing a third wave of infections, recording an average of 681 cases over the past seven days, according to the World Health Organisation.

For President Hage Geingob, it was a wake-up call about Namibia's reliance on South Africa for basic goods.

"We depend on them and have not tried to be independent from them. We are still getting basics, food stuff, like potatoes from South Africa. Small things we can produce ourselves. It is going to teach us that we ought to produce things ourselves," Geingob said during a briefing on Covid-19.

EXPLAINER | How African countries with highest Covid-19 death rates are dealing with the pandemic

Namibia's minister of industrialisation and trade Lucia Iipumbu also raised concerns that disrupted food distribution in South Africa could affect Namibia, which imported 80 percent of products from here.

A lesson on underlying issues

For observers, though, it was a warning about what could happen if Namibia failed to address the same socio-economic challenges that created fertile ground for South Africa's unrest.

The Namibian newspaper published an editorial warning that the country's stagnant economy, unresolved issues on land and the unequal provision of quality education and healthcare could ignite the same rage and looting.

In Zimbabwe, South Africa's anger could be attributed to unequal land ownership, according to the state-owned daily The Herald.

"Peace, which is increasingly eluding the rainbow nation and other parts of the world, does not come cheap," wrote Political Editor Fungi Kwaramba.

It is an expensive compromise that recognises the existence of diversity without necessarily gouging out each other's eyes. Such a compromise is steeped in the land as a mother to all, equally offering the tangibles and intangibles in its belly.


READ | Unrest has demolished economy in 55% of KZN rural towns, survey finds

Similarly, the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma divided opinion, seen as "a demonstration of some exaggerated notion of the rule of law", Fungi added, quoting a Zimbabwean academic.

Lesotho's minister of small business and leader of the Basotho National Party Thesele Maseribana, urged South Africa to allow a SADC mission to intervene, for the sake of regional stability and trade.

Last week, Botswana issued a warning to its citizens travelling to South Africa, particularly to Johannesburg and Durban.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
namibialesothozimbabweunrestsouthern africa
Lottery
R363k for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 466 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
32% - 787 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 1218 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.66
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,810.61
-0.1%
Silver
24.93
-1.0%
Palladium
2,640.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,064.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
68.62
-6.8%
Top 40
59,668
+1.5%
All Share
65,725
+1.4%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.6%
Industrial 25
86,286
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,526
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Bliztboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

2h ago

Bliztboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

6h ago

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

9h ago

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

18 Jul

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

18 Jul

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo