28m ago

add bookmark

Africa could have Covid-19 vaccine early next year if human trials work - SA trial lead

Africa could have a Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.
Africa could have a Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.
Screen grab, Reuters
  • The experimental vaccine is one of 19 being tested on humans globally.
  • The vaccine is also being tested in Brazil by Oxford University scientists.
  • Professor Shabir Madhi at the University of Witwatersrand is leading the South African trial.

Africa could have a Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 if human trials underway in South Africa succeed, a university professor heading the trials said on Thursday.

The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 experimental vaccine is one of 19 being tested on humans globally in a race to find vaccines to stop a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people so far.

It is also being tested in Brazil by Oxford University scientists who are working with British drugmaker AstraZeneca on development and production.

"A vaccine could be made commercial as early as the beginning of next year," said Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at University of Witwatersrand who is leading the South African trial.

Results

"But it is completely dependent on the results of clinical trials," he cautioned, adding that out of the 19 potential vaccines being tried out, the most positive outcome would be if even two succeed.

Trials will depend on 2 000 volunteers aged 18-65 years who will be monitored for 12 months after vaccination to asses its efficacy.

Madhi, however, said early results could be seen by November or December.

"The timing of an efficacy read-out depends on when we have approximately 42 Covid-19 cases at least one month after vaccination," he said.

ALSO READ | Brazil to become testing ground for coronavirus vaccine

Covid-19 cases in Africa topped half a million as of Wednesday, with almost 12 000 deaths.

Madhi said governments must put in an upfront purchase order for the potential vaccine.

A number of countries, including the United States and several in the European Union, have struck deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of the experimental vaccines, even before they have been approved.

"[The] big challenge is we are looking at requiring billions of doses of vaccine. It is really going to be how companies can scale up and make it affordable and accessible," said Pontiano Kaleebu, director at Uganda Virus Research Institute.

African manufacturers have not manufactured a single vaccine in the last 25 years, Madhi said.

Related Links
'We are not guinea pigs,' say Covid-19 anti-vaccine protesters in Joburg
FACT CHECK | No, Nigeria has not found Covid-19 vaccine - but the hunt is on
Covid-19 wrap: UK PM urges global effort, Iran infections surge, France cancels Bastille Day parade
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop R151k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1825 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 1996 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 9364 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(+0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.05
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.32)
Gold
1798.91
(-0.49)
Silver
18.58
(-0.44)
Platinum
830.00
(-2.06)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1933.01
(+1.23)
All Share
55787.90
(-0.15)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo