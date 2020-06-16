31m ago

add bookmark

Africa urges UN probe of US 'systemic racism', police violence

  • African countries are pushing for the UN to launch a high-level investigation into "systemic racism" and police violence.
  • The draft resolution calls for the establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry.
  • The aim, it said, should be "bringing perpetrators to justice".

African countries are pushing for the UN's top rights body to launch a high-level investigation into "systemic racism" and police violence in the United States and beyond, according to a draft resolution seen on Tuesday by AFP.

The text was being circulated to diplomats for consultations ahead of a so-called urgent debate on the topic at the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

The debate was called for following unrest in the United States and elsewhere over George Floyd's death in police custody.

In the draft resolution, the African group strongly condemns "continuing racial discriminatory and violent practices perpetrated by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent and structural racism endemic to the criminal justice system, in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected."

The draft resolution, which could still be revised before it is tabled later on Tuesday, calls for the establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry (COI) - one of the UN's highest-level probes, generally reserved for major crises like the Syrian conflict.

The commission, the text said, should "establish facts and circumstances related to the systemic racism, alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against Africans and of people of African descent in the United States" and elsewhere by law enforcement agencies, especially those incidents that resulted in the deaths.

The aim, it said, should be "bringing perpetrators to justice".

'Excessive force'

The investigators should also probe "the federal, state and local government responses to peaceful protests, including the alleged use of excessive force against protesters, bystanders and journalists," it said.

It urges the US government, as well as governments in other relevant countries, to "cooperate fully" with the COI, which it said should present its findings to the rights council in a year's time.

The text also calls on UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to include updates on police brutality against people of African descent in the United States and elsewhere at each future council session.

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 05: Demonstrators protest as
A protest against racism in Chicago in the US.
Black Lives Matter solidarity in Joburg hosted a vigil for the women who died at the hands of men, as well as in solidarity with George Floyd, who was killed by police in the US.

The final text must be tabled at least 24 hours before a vote by the rights council's 47 members on the resolution, which is due to happen following the urgent debate scheduled to begin at 13:00 on Wednesday.

The urgent debate was requested in a letter last week from Burkina Faso's ambassador to the UN on behalf of Africa's 54 countries, and was accepted on Monday when the council resumed its 43rd session, which had been interrupted in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

Both the letter and the draft resolution make reference to the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on 25 May after a white police officer, who has since been charged with murder, pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

His death, which was caught on video and has sparked massive protests across the United States and around the world, "is unfortunately not an isolated incident."

"Many other cases of persons of African descent (have) faced the same fate because of their origin and police violence," Burkina Faso Ambassador Dieudonne Desire Sougouri told the council on Monday.

Related Links
'We are done dying': Protesters march on Georgia capitol
Black Americans die at higher rate when police use Tasers
WATCH | Man shot at US colonial statue protest
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
26% - 716 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 164 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
25% - 693 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
43% - 1164 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.02
(+0.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.25
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.77)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.27)
Gold
1726.00
(+0.10)
Silver
17.34
(-0.12)
Platinum
808.00
(-2.17)
Brent Crude
39.47
(+2.44)
Palladium
1958.00
(+1.32)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo